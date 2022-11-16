Kevin Spacey to be Charged With Seven More Sexual Offences

Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven additional sexual offences against one man, prosecutors have said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised the new charges against the 63-year-old actor, including three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In July, the 63-year-old appeared in court at the Old Bailey to deny five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s. That trial is due to begin in June next year.

Last month, a US court dismissed a civil sexual assault lawsuit against Spacey. The case was brought by Anthony Rapp who said the actor touched him inappropriately at a party in 1986 when he was 14.

Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS special crime division, said: "The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan police in its investigation."

