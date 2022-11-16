Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kevin Spacey to be Charged With Seven More Sexual Offences

CPS authorises new charges against the actor

Nov. 16, 2022  

Kevin Spacey to be Charged With Seven More Sexual Offences

Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven additional sexual offences against one man, prosecutors have said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised the new charges against the 63-year-old actor, including three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In July, the 63-year-old appeared in court at the Old Bailey to deny five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s. That trial is due to begin in June next year.

Last month, a US court dismissed a civil sexual assault lawsuit against Spacey. The case was brought by Anthony Rapp who said the actor touched him inappropriately at a party in 1986 when he was 14.

Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS special crime division, said: "The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan police in its investigation."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Vicki Manser, Tom Francis, and More Will Lead London Workshops of SUPERYOU Ahead of West E Photo
Vicki Manser, Tom Francis, and More Will Lead London Workshops of SUPERYOU Ahead of West End Transfer
New rock musical SUPERYOU, with book, music and lyrics by Lourds Lane, has found its full cast for the London workshops starting on 22 November, with presentation performances on 7 and 8 December ahead of a West End transfer.
The Arts Foundation Announces Saadi Soudavar As Chair Photo
The Arts Foundation Announces Saadi Soudavar As Chair
Saadi Soudavar has been appointed Chair of The Arts Foundation and takes over the role from Howell James CBE, as he comes to the end of his five-year term.
Photos: First Look at Deli Segal in PICKLE at the Park Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Deli Segal in PICKLE at the Park Theatre
After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances in May, Pickle shares production photos as it begins performances at Park Theatre this November as part of the Make Mine A Double Festival.
Review: HERE, Southwark Playhouse Photo
Review: HERE, Southwark Playhouse
It all sounds quite dramatic on paper, but the piece becomes a relentless plod-along. It’s plotless and paceless. The characters are irredeemably broken and unchanged by their time on stage. Monica is an alcoholic, Jess is having an existential crisis, Jeff is a church-going gambler, and Matt’s grief for his mother rules his apathetic life.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Soprano Danielle de Niese Speaks Out Against ACE Opera CutsSoprano Danielle de Niese Speaks Out Against ACE Opera Cuts
November 15, 2022

Soprano Danielle de Niese has said that the Arts Council England cuts to English National Opera have been 'a huge blow', in an interview with the London Evening Standard.
Nathan Queeley-Dennis Wins Bruntwood Prize for PlaywritingNathan Queeley-Dennis Wins Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting
November 15, 2022

The debut play by Nathan Queeley-Dennis has won overall 2022 Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting. The Birmingham-born actor takes home £16k prize for first play Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, ‘a joyful galloping hymn to Black friendship and love and tender masculinity’.
Emmanuel Sonubi Announces Debut Live Tour in 2023: EMANCIPATEDEmmanuel Sonubi Announces Debut Live Tour in 2023: EMANCIPATED
November 15, 2022

Phil McIntyre Live Ltd are delighted to announce that Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee Emmanuel Sonubi is preparing to embark on his debut live tour in 2023 with his hit show, Emancipated. After a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run earlier this year, Emmanuel is ready to take audiences by storm. 
Tickets from £18 for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Starring Aidan Turner and Jenna ColemanTickets from £18 for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Starring Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman
November 15, 2022

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny rom-com about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can’t say anything anymore.
Author Kate Mosse Announces First Ever One-Woman Show In 2023Author Kate Mosse Announces First Ever One-Woman Show In 2023
November 14, 2022

Kate Mosse OBE, the international #1 multi-million selling author, will embark on her first ever theatre tour in 2023 with Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World.