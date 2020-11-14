Theatre West Virginia Will Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Radio Play

More information about show times and dates will be announced on December 1st.

Theatre West Virginia has just wrapped rehearsals via Zoom for its upcoming virtual production of A Christmas Carol, WOAY reports.

The company may not be able to perform live at this time, but they are working to bring this holiday classic to the radio airwaves for the 2020 Christmas season.

The production will be recorded on Zoom and the audio will be broadcast on several local radio stations.

"You have to find different ways to do different things. I didn't even know what a zoom conference call was three months ago and now we're recording an entire play," General Manager Scott Hill said.

More information about show times and dates will be announced on December 1st.

Read more on WOAY.

