The Strand Theatre Will Show THE POLAR EXPRESS

The screening takes place on Saturday, December 19, at 7:00pm.

The Strand Theatre will offer one showing of the beloved Christmas movie, The Polar Express, on Saturday, December 19, at 7:00pm. The film tells the story of a young boy embarking on a magical adventure to the North Pole. On his journey, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

Doors open at 6:30.

Location: The Strand Theatre, 811 5th St, Moundsville, WV 26041, USA

Ticket Prices:

Adults (18 and older) = $5

Students (K-12) = $3

Children (4 and under) = Free

Learn more at https://www.strandtheatrewv.com/events-1/the-polar-express-movie.

Shows View More West Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You