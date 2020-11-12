The Strand Theatre Will Show THE POLAR EXPRESS
The screening takes place on Saturday, December 19, at 7:00pm.
The Strand Theatre will offer one showing of the beloved Christmas movie, The Polar Express, on Saturday, December 19, at 7:00pm. The film tells the story of a young boy embarking on a magical adventure to the North Pole. On his journey, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.
Doors open at 6:30.
Location: The Strand Theatre, 811 5th St, Moundsville, WV 26041, USA
Ticket Prices:
Adults (18 and older) = $5
Students (K-12) = $3
Children (4 and under) = Free
Learn more at https://www.strandtheatrewv.com/events-1/the-polar-express-movie.