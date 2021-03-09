Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Strand Theatre Streams ROCKY

The featured movies represent the Best Picture Academy Award winners, spanning multiple decades and diverse genres.

Mar. 9, 2021  
The Strand Theatre Streams ROCKY

The Strand Theatre will stream the film Rocky on June 18 at 7pm.

This is part of the venue's award-winning movie series. The featured movies represent the Best Picture Academy Award winners, spanning multiple decades and diverse genres.

Doors open - 6:30pm
Movie - 7:00pm

Adults (18 and older) = $5
Students (K-12) = $3
Children (4 and under) = Free.

Tickets are required for every person in attendance (including children 4 and under) so that the venue can keep an accurate count of those in attendance.

Tickets available at the door. Cash only at the door.

Due to limited capacity, ticket sales will be limited to meet social distancing requirements. Limited seating. Masks required.

Learn more at https://www.strandtheatrewv.com/events-1/casablanca-movie.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Corey Mach
Corey Mach
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore

Related Articles View More West Virginia Stories
The Strand Theatre Will Stream CASABLANCA Photo

The Strand Theatre Will Stream CASABLANCA

BWW Interview: Leah Turley and Rachel Sharp of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Alban Arts Cente Photo

BWW Interview: Leah Turley and Rachel Sharp of THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Alban Arts Center

Theatre West Virginia Announces Two Titles for Summer 2021 Season Photo

Theatre West Virginia Announces Two Titles for Summer 2021 Season

Greenbrier Valley Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership Photo

Greenbrier Valley Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Check Out This List of Upcoming K-Dramas to Look Out For in March
  • Poster Art Revealed for South Korean Production of BEETLEJUICE
  • Daegu International Musical Festival Kicks off This Week
  • National Changgeuk Company Presents TREE, FISH, MOON