The Strand Theatre Streams ROCKY

The Strand Theatre will stream the film Rocky on June 18 at 7pm.

This is part of the venue's award-winning movie series. The featured movies represent the Best Picture Academy Award winners, spanning multiple decades and diverse genres.

Doors open - 6:30pm

Movie - 7:00pm

Adults (18 and older) = $5

Students (K-12) = $3

Children (4 and under) = Free.

Tickets are required for every person in attendance (including children 4 and under) so that the venue can keep an accurate count of those in attendance.

Tickets available at the door. Cash only at the door.

Due to limited capacity, ticket sales will be limited to meet social distancing requirements. Limited seating. Masks required.

Learn more at https://www.strandtheatrewv.com/events-1/casablanca-movie.