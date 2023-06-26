NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

Performances run July 21 - 30, 2023.
Next to Normal comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in July. Performances run July 21 - 30, 2023.
Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and multiple Tony Awards, Next to Normal is set in the ideal world of the American suburb. This rock musical is an undaunting look at the challenges of living with a mental disorder. Diana’s private battle with depression, and the impact it has on her family, is at odds with the “normal” face she puts on for the neighbors. As she and her family attempt to cope, they face the difficult choices that must be made in order to survive.
