🎭 NEW! West Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for West Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform “Music from the Big Screen” on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia in Charleston. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center, located at One Clay Square. The performance is part of the orchestra’s 2025–2026 season and will feature orchestral selections from film scores by composer John Williams.

The program will include music from films such as “Jurassic Park” and the “Star Wars” series. The concert will be guest conducted by Chelsea Tipton II. The event is designed for audiences of all ages and is one of several symphonic performances planned in Charleston during the season.

Tickets for the March 14 performance are available through the Clay Center box office and authorized ticketing platforms. Prices for single tickets begin at approximately $45, with some listings showing ticket availability starting at about $60 depending on seating and fees. Single tickets are currently on sale, and patrons are encouraged to purchase in advance due to demand for symphony performances featuring popular film music.

The Clay Center serves as a primary performance venue for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, which presents classical, pops, and special programs throughout its annual season. “Music from the Big Screen” is part of the orchestra’s effort to present themed concerts highlighting familiar music and expanding access to symphonic performances for regional audiences.