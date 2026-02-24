West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Performs SYMPHONY OF ILLUSIONS - Parkersburg in April

🎭 NEW! West Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for West Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform SYMPHONY OF ILLUSIONS - Parkersburg in April. The performance is on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM at Blennerhassett School.

Master illusionist Michael Grandinetti will perform mind-bending feats of magic on stage while the WV Symphony plays enchanting musical selections. This concert will be guest conducted by Alyssa Wang.

Step into a world where nothing is quite as it seems—Symphony of Illusions arrives in Parkersburg, and with it, a performance unlike anything you’ve experienced before. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra joins forces with a master illusionist to create a one-night-only spectacle where music and magic collide in spectacular fashion..

From breathtaking sleight-of-hand to grand visual feats, dazzling illusions unfold in perfect harmony with the power and beauty of a live orchestral soundtrack. Each piece becomes a portal to wonder and whimsy—designed to awe curious kids, impress seasoned concertgoers, and surprise everyone in between.

Whether you’re young, or just young at heart, this family-friendly performance promises an unforgettable evening of jaw-dropping magic and musical enchantment.