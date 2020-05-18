Diamond Theatre of Ligonier Holds Virtual Auditions for GREECE LIGHTNING THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

WBOY has reported that Diamond Theatre of Ligonier is holding virtual auditions for their upcoming production of Greece Lightning the Musical," which was written by two local high school students, Lanigan McCulty and Landen Laskoski.

"Greece Lightning the Musical" is a comical take on Homer's the Iliad and the Odyssey.

"It does not go with the Greek tragedy it is very child friendly," McCulty explained.

This is the first time the theater has held virtual auditions.

"We're scheduling virtual auditions over what's app," stated McCulty. "I'm doing it through emails and sending exerts of the scripts for them to practice and songs."

You can learn more about the company through their Facebook Page!





