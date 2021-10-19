A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Announces Off-Broadway Cast and Dates

From the creative team behind the hit musicals Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical and An Evening With Phyllis Hyman comes A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS: A GROOVY MUSICAL REVUE, the holiday disco musical show for lovers of Gospel, R&B and Soul music. This incredible show returns for its fifth year in a row with an exclusive run in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The perfect gift for the lovers of classic Gospel, R&B and Soul, A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS transports the audience back to the Disco Era, to a taping of a special holiday-themed episode of the fictional music-dance television program "Groovy Wonderland" (inspired by the hit show "Soul Train"). A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS features favorite songs from beloved artists and groups such as The Temptations, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes and The Jackson 5. The whole family should come ready to bust a move in the Wonderland Dance Line ... After all, the holidays are the perfect time to get down!

The performing company features Michael LeMelle, J'Kalil White, Cenophia Mitchell, Kendrick Marion, Enga Davis (An Evening with Phyllis Hyman), Thomas-Matthew Shands, Khadijah Mohammed and More.

Presented by AnthonyKen LLC (Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman, Producers) & The Zeiders American Dream Theatre, A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS is written by Kendrell Bowman and Anthony Wayne and directed by Mr. Bowman. The Music Director is Alonzo Harris. A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS features choreography by Hollie E. Wright ("Hot Feet," "Amazing Grace") and Christopher Figaro Jackson (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre).

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS has costume design by Richard Gross, lighting design by Stephane P. Freed, sound design by Rafe Carlotto/Sound Associates, and make-up design by Kaye Trueblood and wig preparation by Porsche Waldo/Ebony Design. The Production Stage Manager is Gabriella Pennetti.

For Tickets for A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS go to www.TheZ.org or visit www.AnthonyKen.com