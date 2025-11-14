Washington Stage Guild Unveils Special Events For ACCUSED! Third Victorian Ladies Detective Collective Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Washington Stage Guild will present ACCUSED!, the third play in Patricia Milton’s Victorian Ladies’ Detective Collective trilogy, from November 20 to December 14, 2025, at The Undercroft Theatre in the Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Avenue NW.

The run will begin with four pay-what-you-can previews November 20–22. The production includes returning performers Maddie Baylor, Steven Carpenter, Jen Furlong, and Laura Giannarelli, with Ta’Neesha Murphy making her WSG debut, directed by trilogy director Morgan Duncan. The opening/press performance is Sunday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m.

In Accused!, Victorian sleuths Loveday and Valeria, joined by American actress Katie, take on a new murder case. Their investigation leads into a network involving anarchists, religious extremists, and immigrants being scapegoated, culminating in Katie herself becoming the prime suspect. Each play in Milton’s trilogy stands alone, but audiences can follow the continuing adventures of Loveday, Valeria, and Katie across all three works.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS

On Saturday, November 29, there will be a post-show discussion with members of the company following the 2:30 p.m. matinee. Playwright Patricia Milton will join the conversation via Zoom from California. The discussion will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Washington Stage Guild will also revisit the first two plays in Milton’s trilogy with pay-what-you-can readings:

Attendees may pay with cash or credit card at the door for the readings; no reservations are required.

DATES & TICKETS

Accused! runs November 20–December 14, 2025, with performances Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The run begins with four pay-what-you-can preview performances:

Thursday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Pay-what-you-can tickets can be purchased for any cash price at the door beginning one hour prior to curtain. There is no performance on Thanksgiving Day, but there will be an added matinee on Friday, November 28 at 2:30 p.m. (two-show day at 2:30 and 8:00 p.m.).

All tickets are general admission and are $60, with student admission at half-price with a valid student ID. Senior citizens (65+) receive $10 off general admission, and groups of 10 or more receive half-price tickets.

NEW DISCOUNT: “SWEET 16” TICKETS

Stage Guild will offer a limited block of 16 tickets at $16 each for every performance from Sunday, November 23 through Sunday, December 14. The “Sweet 16” offer excludes pay-what-you-can previews and can be redeemed with the code SWEET16.