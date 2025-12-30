Shakespeare Theatre Company Adds New Dates for Eddie Izzard’s HAMLET

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced a second week of performances of Tony Award-nominee Eddie Izzard’s Hamlet. Due to popular demand, the limited engagement, originally announced through April 5, will now run at STC through April 11, 2026.

Following her triple-extended New York run, a box office record-breaking run at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, and a six-week London run, and sold-out runs in San Francisco and Seattle, Izzard performs her solo performance of Shakespeare's Hamlet at STC’s Klein Theatre March 27 through April 11, 2026. Eddie Izzard’s two-week engagement at STC is part of a newly announced North American tour, which includes runs in Los Angeles, Austin, and Toronto (with more cities to be announced).

Izzard’s performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet sees her take on 23 characters in an incredibly unique re-telling of the iconic play. The King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge, initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. Izzard portrays men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, and fools.

Hamlet is adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell, with whom Eddie Izzard also collaborated on the highly successful Great Expectations.

“I have always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters, and Hamlet is the ultimate,” says Izzard. “This is a production for everyone, a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark, and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, tragic, and dramatic Hamlet.”

Known as an actor, multi-lingual comedian, multi-marathon runner, and activist, Eddie Izzard’s career pushes boundaries and defies description with record-breaking tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.

The design team for Hamlet consists of Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich with Anthony Forchielli (lighting), Eliza Thompson (music), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director). It is produced by West Beth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

Tickets for Hamlet start at $90 and are on sale now.