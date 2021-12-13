Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Perisphere Theater's TIME IS ON OUR SIDE Leads Best Play!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Washington, DC:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Josie Corrado - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 41%

Sam Fox - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Wildwood Summer Theatre 15%

Ben Simpson - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Heidi Santschi - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 31%

Anna Klinger - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 15%

Quentin N. Sagers - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 12%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

QWEEN JEAN - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 55%

Shadia Hafiz - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 45%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Matt Moore - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 40%

Mayumi Griffie - RAGTIME - OVATIONS THEATRE 18%

Ben Simpson - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 18%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Jacqueline Youm - A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 27%

Matt Moore - THE SHOW MUST GO ON - Seton 27%

Isabel Franklin - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects 27%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Gerrad A Taylor - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 31%

Whitney White - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 17%

Holly Twyford - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 17%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tristen Geren - DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 24%

Matt Moore - THE SHOW MUST GO ON - Seton 15%

Arielle Seidman-Joria - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 8%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Stefan Sittig - FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 16%

Alan Paul - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 14%

Aaron Posner - The Humans - Olney Theatre Center 12%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Jon Yune - VOICES HEARD (LIVESTREAM OPTION) - Sunshine Projects 32%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 19%

Arielle Seidman-Joria - MEDEA - Globe Openstage 15%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Joo Kno Media - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 39%

Josh Sticklin - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 30%

Patrick W. Lord - SIDE-WALKS - Solas Nua 24%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Martin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 42%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 18%

Ken and Patti Crowley - FENCES - Little Theatre of Alexandria 14%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jessica Hung Han Yun - BLINDNESS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 29%

Elizabeth A. Coco - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 27%

Adam Honoré - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 23%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 37%

WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 16%

RAGTIME - Ovations Theatre 10%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kelly Snow - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 19%

Cassandra Murphy - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 15%

Sam Salem - AMERICAN IDIOT - OVATIONS THEATRE 14%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Susannah Lovegrove - TICKS - Sunshine Projects 25%

Kira Simmons - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Montgomery Playhouse 13%

Melvin Smith - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 10%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Emily Dalton - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 20%

Jordan Brown - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 17%

Naomi Jacobson - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 17%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Isabel Franklin - THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK: A SHAWN MENDES MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 42%

Cassandra Murphy - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 29%

Caroline Davenport - LES MISERABLES - Levine Performance Institute 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Bobby Smith - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Signature Theatre 41%

Lisa Stephen Friday - TRANS AM - Keegan Theatre 30%

Taylor Witt - FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company 17%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Michael Angeloni - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 12%

Elizabeth Weiss - CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 8%

Melvin Smith - A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 8%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Patrick Page - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 23%

Veronica Del Cerro - FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 15%

Ilona Dulaski - MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage 9%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

TICKS - Sunshine Projects 21%

CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 17%

A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 16%

Best Play (Professional)

TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 26%

THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 13%

HENRY V - American Shakespeare Center 13%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 34%

VOICES HEARD - Sunshine Projects 19%

A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 13%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 32%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 15%

ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 14%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

James Maxted - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 36%

Danielle Harris and Bethany Regalbuto - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 17%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 14%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Greg Stevens - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 33%

Paige Hathaway - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Theater J 25%

Matthew J. Keenan - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 16%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott Volpert - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 40%

Stephen Indrisano - THE ICE ADVENTURES - Imagination Stage 18%

Jason Klonkowski - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 14%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Broken Chord - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 32%

Gordon Nimmo-Smith and Tosin Olufolabi - IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS - Solas Nua 32%

Dan Deiter - GOOD PEOPLE - Keegan Theatre 20%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 40%

LES MISERABLES - Levine Performance Institute 29%

GUTENBERG THE MUSICAL! - Greenbelt Arts Center 22%

Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company 61%

TRANS AM - Keegan Theatre 39%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

WORKING - Port Tobacco Players 18%

A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 12%

CLUE! STAY-AT-HOME - Theatre@CBT 10%

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 23%

Olney Theatre Center - The Humans - Olney Theatre Center 20%

FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott Pierce - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 18%

Josh Carias - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater 18%

Chant'l Martin - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kara Kuczkowski - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects 32%

Paul Brewster - A BLACK&WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 21%

Dejeanette Horn - FENCES - Little Theatre of Alexandria 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Leo Delgado - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 26%

Pauline Lamb - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater 17%

Deidra LaWan Starnes - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company 11%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Jane Margulies Kalbfeld - LITTLE WOMEN - The Heritage Players 28%

Brenden Haley - DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 25%

Rick Wathen - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 25%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Shemika Berry - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play. 28%

Jane Margulies Kalbfeld - THE CHOSEN - Globe Openstage 11%

Claudia Bach - MACBETH - Globe Online 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Ewan Chung - MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage 49%

Susan Rhea - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 25%

Jon Townson - AN IRISH CAROL - Keegan Theatre 10%