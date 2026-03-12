NUNSENSE to be Presented at Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory in Manassas

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory is inviting audiences to enjoy a night of laughter, music, and delightful irreverence with the beloved musical comedy Nunsense, running April 10 through 19 at the ARTfactory in downtown Manassas.

Written by Dan Goggin, Nunsense is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud musical that follows five feisty nuns from the Little Sisters of Hoboken as they stage a fundraising variety show after a kitchen mishap leaves four sisters in the freezer and the convent in desperate need of funds. Packed with catchy songs, sharp wit, and endearing characters, Nunsense has become one of the most popular musical comedies of all time.

The production holds special significance for the ARTfactory, as it features CEO Talya Conroy and Producing Artistic Director Kimberly Kemp in the cast lineup-both seasoned Nunsense performers who have previously appeared in the show. Their return adds a personal touch to the production, which also supports a fundraising initiative for the organization. Reflecting on the experience, Conroy shared, "Nunsense is special because the humor works across generations. You'll see teenagers laughing next to grandparents, and both feel like the show was made for them. I'm glad to revisit the story alongside such an incredibly talented and warmhearted cast and production team."

This production offers audiences a variety of seating and experience options. General admission and premium table seating are available, allowing patrons to choose a traditional theatre experience or a more cabaret-style evening. Guests may also purchase dessert boxes, and enjoy wine, cider, and concessions available for purchase, making Nunsense the perfect night out with friends, family, or fellow theatre lovers.

Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory is known for producing high-quality, engaging performances that bring classic and contemporary works to life for the community. Nunsense promises big laughs, heartfelt moments, and plenty of surprises as the sisters sing, dance, and scheme their way through an unforgettable evening of musical comedy.

The production is directed by Jean Tegtmeyer and features Kimberly Kemp, Talya Conroy, Alexandra Curd, Anastasia Hanchak, and Megan Marshall. Performances will be held in the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory on April 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 7:30 PM and April 12 and 19 at 2:00 PM. ARTfactory is located at 9419 Battle Street, Manassas, VA.