Photos: SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED Now Playing at Signature Theatre

All new production photos have been released from Safety Not Guaranteed at Signature Theatre, a new musical with music and lyrics by Ryan Miller and a book by Nick Blaemire. Based on the 2012 film written by Derek Connolly. The production will run through April 12, 2026, in Signature's MAX Theatre. Check out the photos below!

The musical will be directed by Oliver Butler, with choreography by Lisa Fagan. Music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements will be by Bill Sherman, with music direction by Jeff Tanski.

Inspired by the film of the same name, Safety Not Guaranteed follows journalist Darius, who responds to a mysterious classified ad seeking a partner for time travel. What begins as an investigation becomes an unexpected journey that challenges ideas of regret, risk, and the desire to change the past.

The cast includes Preston Truman Boyd as Jeff, Tyler Dobies as Arnau, Gunnar Manchester as Kenneth, Joshua Morgan as Tristan/Others, Mia Pak as Darius, and Erin Weaver as Liz/Others. Understudies include Steven Nicolás Franco, Sydne Lyons, and Scout Santoro.

The creative team also features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting design by Jason Lyons, and sound design by Eric Norris. Casting is by Charlotte Sandor, with New York casting by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting.

Photo Credits: Daniel Rader and Cristopher Mueller