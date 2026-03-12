Interview: Theatre Life with Myles Frost

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Myles Frost

Today’s subject Myles Frost in currently living his theatre life as the lead character in Chez Joey at Arena Stage. The show is a modern reimagining of the 1940 Rodgers and Hart musical Pal Joey. The production runs through March 22nd in Arena’s Kreeger Theatre.

For those of you that might not know, Myles grew up right here in the DMV. Born and raised in Bowie, MD, his meteoric rise is something that most performers only dream of having happen to them.

Imagine booking your very first Broadway audition and while then winning a Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award while being the youngest actor to do so. That is exactly what happened to Myles with his stunning performance of MJ in MJ The Musical. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award as principal vocalist on the MJ the Musical cast album. . In 2025, he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his revised role as MJ in MJ the Musical UK.

Myles made his major motion picture debut in the role of Trayvon Martin in the biographical drama Origin Among.

In a very short time, Myles has been awarded with the 76th Annual Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance, the 2022 Chita Rivera Award, and recognition as a nominee for the 2022 Drama League Award, 2022 Drama Desk Award, and 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award. He has also been celebrated as part of Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report, Ebony’s 2022 Power 100 List, The Root’s 2022 100 Most Influential Black Americans, the 2022 HBCU Top 30 Under 30, and the NAACP Theatre Spirit Award. Please keep in mind that all of these accomplishments have been bestowed on Myles before being out of his 20s. His accomplishments are jaw dropping, wouldn’t you say?

Chez Joey has plenty going for it. Knockout choreography by Savion Glover and many classics from the Rodgers and Hart songbook are just two of the reasons to check this show out. The fact that the show’s leading actor is only 26 and has already accomplished so much with his career is the biggest reason of all to grab some tickets to Chez Joey at Arena Stage. I’m not sure “Where or When” you’ll have the chance to see a performance quite like this again.

Myles Frost is truly living his theatre life to the fullest.

Growing up in Bowie, MD at what age did it become clear to you that you wanted to be a performer?

I've always known that I wanted to be an entertainer, and I started my first band, called "Fresh Flights," when I was 12 years old.

Were you a theatre kid in school?

I would say yes, but not in a traditional sense. I didn't grow up watching theatre/Broadway shows and wasn't really introduced to theatre until my freshman year of high school. Which was also the same year I participated in my first musical, playing Seaweed in Hairspray.

Myles Frost at center and the company of the

Arena Stage production of Chez Joey.

Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Can you please tell us a little something about Chez Joey and also something about your character?

Chez Joey takes place in the 1940s at a jazz club in Chicago named Lucille's. This story is significant because it contains numerous elements that parallel the lives we live today. In the way we view and interact with family, friends, loved ones, and the importance of community. Joey Evans is a rambunctious, impulsive, ladies man with the dream of owning his own club. His story is also important because he represents black men, especially during that time, who had so much talent but didn’t have the means, both financially and influentially, to make their dreams come true. He ends up having to make a very difficult decision that forces him to choose between his dream and his morality.

Were you familiar with Pal Joey the source material for Chez Joey prior to auditioning?

I was unfamiliar with Pal Joey prior to auditioning for Chez Joey. We were actually encouraged not to study Pal Joey as Savion and Tony wanted us to approach the material with a fresh and open mind with no preconceived notions. Looking back on it, it wouldn't really have helped anyway, being that Chez Joey and Pal Joey are drastically different in both character arc and story.

Myles Frost backstage getting ready to embody MJ in MJ The Musical.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Photo by Emilio Madrid.

Your meteoric rise began when you starred in MJ The Musical on Broadway. Not only was it your first professional role (if I’m not mistaken) it was also your Broadway debut as well. You also won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Can you please talk about how long it took from first audition to you landing the role of Michael Jackson and the overall experience of performing in that show?

When I auditioned for MJ The Musical in 2021, it was a very critical time for the production team, as tickets had already started going on sale for Broadway, but they were still in need of a lead. Not to mention, we were in the middle of COVID. My first audition was a self-tape of me singing a few Michael songs of their choice, a few scenes, and finally my rendition of “Billie Jean”. I then received an in-person callback in New York. About 2 weeks later, I had a Zoom call with director Christopher Wheeldon and assistant director Donte Keen, letting me know that they were offering me the role in MJ. One can only imagine the weight of embodying the legend that is Michael Jackson. It is a test of willingness, dedication, commitment, and humility. This would also be the moment that either makes or breaks my career. There were a lot of factors to consider, but at the end of the day, I just figured God wouldn't give me anything I couldn't handle and went for it. Having the ability to meet so many legends along with members of Michael's family and even building friendships with the people who loved and befriended Michael was something I could have never imagined. Winning the Tony was just a cherry on top.

Myles Frost and members of the ensemble of

Arena Stage's production of Chez Joey.

Photo by Matthew Murphy.

You have now been directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon on MJ The Musical and with Chez Joey Savion Glover and Tony Goldwyn. Alot of performers have to wait years to work with these heavyweights of the theatre. How does it feel to walk into rehearsal knowing the genius you are going to take direction from on a daily basis?

Michael has taught me to always be a student and to be humble. When I am honored with the opportunity to work alongside these amazing creators, I always put myself in a position to be a sponge and absorb as much as I can about their approach to the craft and how I can use that to further develop my own style and become a master myself.

Having now played Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical, are there any other pop music performers you would like to portray?

Sure. I think it would be cool to portray a young Baby Face, Prince or maybe even Sam Cooke.

After Chez Joey concludes its run at Arena Stage, what does the rest of 2026 hold in store for you workwise?

Well, hopefully Chez Joey will make its way to Broadway! Outside of that, I am definitely looking to dabble more into TV/film, and I'm also coming out with my own Luxury sweat suit line, which I'm very excited about.

Special thanks to Arena Stage's Public Relations Specialist Anastasia St. Hilaire for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.