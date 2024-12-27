Video: Watch the First SCHMIGADOON! Teaser From the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kennedy Center has released the first teaser for Schmigadoon!, the world-premiere musical of the Emmy Award®–winning hit show.

New York doctors Josh and Melissa go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life!

Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli will direct and choreograph the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee Cinco Paul. Performances will run January 31 – February 9, 2025 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Schmigadoon! will star two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Kennedy Center’s Spamalot) as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life.

They are joined by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Yellow Face, Some Like it Hot) as the Reverend Layton, Ann Harada (Cinderella, Avenue Q) reprising her role from the Apple Original series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked) as Betsy McDonough, Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants, The Kennedy Center’s Footloose) as Emma Tate, Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Doc Lopez, Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Mayor Menlove, Tony Award® nominee Emily Skinner (Suffs, The Cher Show) as Mildred Layton, and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook, Hamilton) as Danny Bailey.

The musical will feature hits from the Grammy–nominated score—including the Emmy–winning “Corn Puddin’”—plus new songs, and the production will include musical direction by Steven Malone, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, musical supervision by David Chase, scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Haley Parcher. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Jeffrey Finn is the Artistic Director and Executive Producer of Broadway Center Stage.

About Schmigadoon!

The musical comedy television series was written by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with songs written by Paul, who also serves as showrunner. The Apple TV+ series premiered July 16, 2021, with a cast led by Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. The story centers around a couple from New York, both doctors, who become trapped in magical musical theatre settings and learn lessons about love and happiness.

Barry Sonnenfeld directed the first season, with choreography by Christopher Gattelli. Cinco Paul won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Corn Puddin'", which was featured in the pilot episode. The second season premiered April 5, 2023, directed by Alice Mathias and Robert Luketic, with Gattelli's choreography.

The series was not renewed for a third season. Despite this, members of the cast and team teased what could have been, including Alan Cumming and Cinco Paul.

The musical previously held a workshop production with Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, Jeffrey Cornelius as Carson, Kevin Del Aguila as Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Claybourne Elder as Danny Bailey, Beth Leavel as Mildred Layton, Mauricio Martinez as Doc Lopez, Ruthie Ann Miles as Florence Menlove/Countess, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Adam Pally as Josh Skinner, Stephanie Styles as Betsy McDonough, and Joy Woods as Emma Tate.

Comments