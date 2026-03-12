Review: THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF KILLARNEY at Avant Bard Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Séamus Miller’s THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF KILLARNEY at Avant Bard Theatre threads staying true to “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” source material while creatively expounding upon it. A musical testament to resilience, Shakespeare himself would stand in line for a ticket.

In the midst of the Irish Potato Famine, best friends Cillian (Colin Villacorte) and Finnegan (Stephen Kime) part ways as Cillian departs for America. While initially unwilling to leave his love, Saoirse (Ali Haas), Finnegan is instructed by his father (Christopher Henley) to join Cillian in the U.S. He finds Cillian pining after Silvia (Kiana Johnson), and rapidly falls in love with her as well. Now rivals, the two’s adventures in a new land leads to comedic chaos. Woven throughout this tale are traditional Irish songs that bridge scenes and layer meaning.

Colin Villacorte (Cillian) and Stephen Kime (Finnegan) are crucial figures lively both on stage and strumming away on mandolins and basses. Kiana Johnson (Silvia) and Ali Haas (Saoirse) are key cast selections. Their deep understandings of the characters allow the spotlight to gradually shift in the second half and highlight the decisions and desires of these women.

Shining particularly bright are Maryanne Henderson (Speed) and Rachel Johns (Crab). The two animated performers keep the audience smiling, laughing, and following the plot. Other cast members who are a pleasure to watch include Christopher Henley (Mr. O’Casey & Mr. Adams, and an Avant Bard Theatre regular), Samuel Richie (Sean), Gary DuBreuil (William), Cammiel Hussey (Patti), Alexandria Grigsby (Louisa), and Ellie Cattle on Fiddle. Every performer that graces the stage in THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF KILLARNEY is a triple threat- quadruple if counting their adeptness with their instruments.

Adapter and Director Séamus Miller and Music Director Emily Erickson have really made THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF KILLARNEY both a faithful adaptation and a boldly new production that stands tall independently of Shakespeare. The careful incorporation of traditional Irish music, especially the song selection and reprises, is selected and performed in a way that parallels the rising action of each scene. In a sense, this production plays into the Irish storytelling tradition and lyrical poetry of seanchaí.

The show’s take on immigration is part of the season’s “celebrating immigration, resisting authoritarianism” theme. Inserting Irish culture and refining the scenes allowed the audience to reflect on the push and pull factors at play in the characters’ decisions to leave. However, a unified message on immigration is not consistently present. Hardships are evident in both Saoirse’s journey to America and Cillian’s banishment, but the conclusion leaves ambiguity over how the characters will build a life in their new home.

Avant Bard Theatre focuses on innovative takes on the classics. THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF KILLARNEY is successful in meeting this mission and is a worthwhile watch. Now celebrating its 36th year, the theatre has, and continues to, contribute high-quality, imaginative shows to DMV local theater.

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF KILLARNEY at Avant Bard Theatre is on stage now through the 28th. The production runs approximately 120 minutes with one intermission.

