Alan Cumming Says SCHMIGADOON! Season 3 'Would Have Been a Hoot'

In a new interview with Variety, Tony-award-winning actor Alan Cumming briefly discussed the cancellation of Schmigadoon!, the popular musical television series, and the direction the series would have gone in for Season 3.

According to Cumming, the next season would have been a parody of the mega-musicals of the 1980s and 1990s such as Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Les Misérables. Cumming's role would have been a variation on a mashup of the Phantom and Les Misérables' Jean Valjean.

“It would have been a hoot," Cumming said, before adding “In a way, it’s actually lovely that it didn’t run itself into the ground, but it would have been nice to do one more.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Schmigadoon! was canceled, despite the third season already having been written. However, the life of the show will continue in another form, as Schmigadoon! will be making its world premiere on stage in 2025.

Season one of Schmigadoon! parodied iconic Golden Age musicals, as stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The season referenced Brigadoon, Carousel, Music Man, and more.

Season two was set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, parodying musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more.

The series starred Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, featuring Broadway stars like Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page.

Photo Credit: Apple