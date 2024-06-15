Rialto Chatter: SCHMIGADOON! Gets Presentation - Workshop Cast Revealed!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has learned that the stage adaptation of the Apple original series Schmigadoon! held a presentation this week.

The workshop cast included Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, Jeffrey Cornelius as Carson, Kevin Del Aguila as Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Claybourne Elder as Danny Bailey, Beth Leavel as Mildred Layton, Mauricio Martinez as Doc Lopez, Ruthie Ann Miles as Florence Menlove/Countess, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Adam Pally as Josh Skinner, Stephanie Styles as Betsy McDonough, and Joy Woods as Emma Tate.

The ensemble included Tracee Beazer, Maria Bilbao, Katy Geraghty, Todd A. Norman, Mylinda Hull, Raymond J. Lee, Kelvin Moon Loh, Orville Mendoza, Ann Sanders, and Eric Olloa. Stage Directions were read by Brandon Ford Green.

Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC will produce the world premiere production of Schmigadoon!, based on the Emmy Award–winning Apple Original series from Broadway Video, Executive Produced by Saturday Night Live creator, executive producer, and 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree Lorne Michaels. Tony Award® winner Christopher Gattelli will direct and choreograph the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy Award winner and Grammy® nominee Cinco Paul. Performances run from January 31-February 9 in the Eisenhower Theater.

There is currently no word on who will star in the Kennedy Center production.

A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, Apple Original series "Schmigadoon!" stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The six-episode season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.