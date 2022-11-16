Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre

Performances run through January 29, 2023 in Signature's MAX Theatre.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Get a first look at footage from Signature Theatre's Into the Woods! The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and is the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season.

Music Director Jon Kalbfleisch conducts a 15-person orchestra using Jonathan Tunick's original orchestration. Performances run through January 29, 2023 in Signature's MAX Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

The cast for Into the Woods includes Christopher Bloch (Signature's Assassins, Titanic) as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Kurt Boehm (Signature's Assassins, Billy Elliot) as the Steward, Simone Brown (Kensington Arts Theatre's Sweeney Todd, Toby's Dinner Theatre's Rocky) as Rapunzel, Alex De Bard (Signature's RENT, Gun & Powder) as Little Red Riding Hood, Sherri L. Edelen (Signature's Gypsy, Sweeney Todd) as Jack's Mother, Crystal J. Freeman (Toby's Dinner Theatre's Ragtime, ArtsCentric's Dreamgirls) as Cinderella's Mother/Granny, Vincent Kempski (Signature's RENT, Assassins) as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Jake Loewenthal (Signature's She Loves Me, RENT) as The Baker, David Merino (Signature's RENT, La Jolla Playhouse's Lempicka) as Jack, Adelina Mitchell (Signature's Gun & Powder, Olney Theatre Center's The Music Man) as Florinda, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's RENT, Passion) as Cinderella, Nova Y. Payton (Signature's The Color Purple, After Midnight) as The Witch, Lawrence Redmond (Signature's She Loves Me, Assassins) as Cinderella's Father, Maria Rizzo (Signature's She Loves Me, A Little Night Music) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Paul Scanlan (Signature's La Cage Aux Folles, Sunday in the Park with George) as Rapunzel's Prince, Erin Weaver (Signature's Company, The Last Five Years) as The Baker's Wife, and Chani Wereley (Olney Theatre Company's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Round House Theatre's Spring Awakening) as Lucinda. Drake Leach, Julia Wheeler Lennon, Dylan Toms and Casandra Victoria are swings.




The Kennedy Center Announces 2022-2023 Social Impact Programs Photo
The Kennedy Center Announces 2022-2023 Social Impact Programs
The Kennedy Center’s Social Impact program announced partnerships and programming for the 2022–2023 season, including Community Partnerships, Culture Caucus, the Conflux, Social Practice Residents, and Millennium Stage.
Review: PEOPLE, PLACES &THINGS at Studio Theatre Photo
Review: PEOPLE, PLACES &THINGS at Studio Theatre
People, Places and Things are a constant trigger for addiction and anxiety in the probing and intellectually thrilling production of People, Places & Things now playing at the Studio Theatre.  A highly evolved play of substance that really pushes the boundaries of the subject of addiction is a top-notch tour de force courtesy of a very trenchantly observed and written play by Duncan Macmillan, above par technical elements, and excellent acting. 
Special Offer: CHICAGO at The National Theatre Photo
Special Offer: CHICAGO at The National Theatre
Special Offer: Save 25% on CHICAGO at The National
Cast & Creative Team Announced for WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE DC Premiere at Signature The Photo
Cast & Creative Team Announced for WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE DC Premiere at Signature Theatre
Signature Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the play Which Way to the Stage, written by Ana Nogueira. In Which Way to the Stage, Broadway superfans Jeff and Judy eagerly await their idol Idina Menzel after her performance in If/Then at the stage door every night.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature TheatreVideo: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre
November 16, 2022

Get a first look at footage from Signature Theatre's Into the Woods! The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and is the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season.
Photo Exclusive: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature TheatrePhoto Exclusive: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre
November 16, 2022

Get a first look at Signature Theatre's Into the Woods! The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and is the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season.
The Kennedy Center Announces 2022-2023 Social Impact ProgramsThe Kennedy Center Announces 2022-2023 Social Impact Programs
November 15, 2022

The Kennedy Center’s Social Impact program announced partnerships and programming for the 2022–2023 season, including Community Partnerships, Culture Caucus, the Conflux, Social Practice Residents, and Millennium Stage.
VIDEO: Nova Y. Payton Sings 'Last Midnight' From INTO THE WOODS at Signature TheatreVIDEO: Nova Y. Payton Sings 'Last Midnight' From INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre
November 15, 2022

Signature Theatre's Into the Woods is now playing through January 29, 2023. Get a first look at Nova Y. Payton and The Signature Orchestra performing 'Last Midnight' in the video here!
Cast & Creative Team Announced for WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE DC Premiere at Signature TheatreCast & Creative Team Announced for WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE DC Premiere at Signature Theatre
November 14, 2022

Signature Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the play Which Way to the Stage, written by Ana Nogueira. In Which Way to the Stage, Broadway superfans Jeff and Judy eagerly await their idol Idina Menzel after her performance in If/Then at the stage door every night.