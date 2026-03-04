Sandy Choi Named Executive Director Of The New Orchestra Of Washington

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Orchestra of Washington has announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Sandy Choi, who brings a broad and dynamic background spanning both the private sector and the arts. She assumes leadership as NOW enters its 12th year and embarks on an ambitious new strategic plan designed to ensure continued growth, expanded community impact, and long-term organizational success.

“This is an exciting moment for the New Orchestra of Washington,” said Tom Patton, Chair of the NOW Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to welcome Sandy as our new Executive Director at such a pivotal time in the organization's history, and we are confident that her leadership, vision, and breadth of experience will help propel NOW to even greater heights.”

Ms. Choi's professional experience includes significant leadership roles in the private sector, where she developed expertise in organizational management, strategic planning, and operational execution. Complementing this executive background is a distinguished record as a professional musician, giving her a unique perspective on the artistic process and the needs of performers and audiences alike.

NOW's Artistic Director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez noted the added significance of her artistic connection to the orchestra. “Having performed with NOW in the past, she already understands the artistic spirit and collaborative culture that define this orchestra. I have experienced firsthand her musicianship and professionalism, and I very much look forward to working with her in her executive role as we shape the next chapter of NOW's artistic journey.”

NOW Board Member and Executive Director Emerita of The Washington Chorus, Dianne Peterson enthusiastically echoed this sentiment. “From my own experience in the arts world, I know how very fortunate it is to find a leader who has deep knowledge of this executive position, as well as an impressive background as a professional musician. Sandy brings both. Her insight, relationships, and passion for the arts will be tremendous assets as we continue to strengthen and expand our impact.”

As Executive Director, Ms. Choi will work closely with the Board of Directors and Artistic Director to advance NOW's mission, deepen community engagement, strengthen financial sustainability, and guide implementation of the organization's strategic priorities. She is the second Executive Director in NOW's history, succeeding Grace Cho, who announced her departure last summer.

“It is a great honor to return to the New Orchestra of Washington in this new capacity as Executive Director,” she shared. “Having experienced the artistry and camaraderie of NOW as a former violinist within its ranks, I know firsthand the passion, vision, and dedication that make it unique. I am thrilled to work alongside our extraordinary team to build on the foundation that Grace built and help shape the next great chapter of NOW's future.”

The New Orchestra of Washington looks forward to this new chapter under Ms. Choi's leadership and to building on its first twelve years of artistic achievement and community service.