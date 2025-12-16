Feature: With NOEL: JESUS IS BORN A New Holiday Tradition Begins at The Kennedy Center

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Through the years, The Kennedy Center has hosted many holiday attractions but until now, they have never presented their own holiday spectacle. That is all going to change tomorrow evening December 17th at 7:30pm in the Opera House.

Beginning with the lighting of the Inaugural Kennedy Center Christmas Tree at 6:00pm in the Hall of States Noel: Jesus is Born will then begin what will hopefully be a new DC holiday tradition.

This family friendly concert has something for everyone. First and foremost, there will be plenty of music featuring concert artist Charlie Billingsly and his Yuletide Orchestra with special guests artist/songwriter Matthew West and musician TaRanda Greene. You can also expect to see beautiful pageantry plus a live nativity scene as the performance celebrates the true meaning and wonder of Christmas. There will also be a reading of The Christmas Story by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Charles Billingsley has been one of Christian music’s most distinctive artists for nearly 30 years. Beginning his career as a lead vocalist for Grammy-nominated genre giant NewSong. Billingsley has since headlined more than 3,200 concerts, released 24 recordings as a solo artist, and garnered seven #1 Inspirational radio hits.

On Noel: Jesus is Born, Billingsley says “Christmas is about lifting our voices and our hearts toward the miracle that changed the world, and we are thrilled to share that story though Noel: Jesus is Born! This night will be full of music, joy, and big band fun as we bring families together to make unforgettable holiday memories.”

Matthew West was dubbed “one of Christian music’s most prolific singer-songwriters” by Billboard Magazine. He has notched 38 No.1 songs combined as an artist and songwriter and has been awarded RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications. West is also a five-time GRAMMY nominee, NSAI’s 2022 Songwriter-Artist of the Year, ASCAP’s 2023 Golden Note Award recipient, ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year recipient, and a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner.

He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, K-LOVE Fan Awards, GMA Dove Awards, and has been named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. A recipient of the Rich Mullins Impact Award, West also received a Primetime Emmy® Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for the title track for the feature film The Heart of Christmas.

On Noel: Jesus is Born West says “Joining Noel: Jesus is Born! at the Kennedy Center is an incredible honor. Christmas is about the greatest story ever told, the birth of Jesus, and I’m grateful for the chance to share music and moments that invite families to reflect on His hope, His peace, and His love.”

Noel: Jesus is Born is a first for Kennedy Center and for that reason alone you should consider making it ONLY about the art and attending. More than that though, this could be the beginning of a new holiday tradition regardless of your religious belief. If the holidays are a time to bring people together, Noel: Jesus is Born can definitely help.

Photo credit: L-R Charles Billingley and Matthew West.

Special thanks to Kennedy Center's Director of Public Relations- Institution Allie Marvin for her assistance in coordinating this feature.