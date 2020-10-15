Theatre Professionals Come Together to Launch New Virtual Experience TWIST

The social strategy game TWIST combines the best of escape rooms, immersive theatre, and stab-you-in-the-back TV shows.

Theatre professionals from New York City, Kentucky, and D.C. have come together to launch TWIST (twistvirtual.com), a new virtual experience centered around a rotating series of social strategy games. Following a successful beta period that began in July of 2020, the official launch kicks off a new era for TWIST, with six signature games Ready to Play and six more rolling out by the end of the year.

TWIST repurposes common forms of connection to create an immersive escape from the real world that's unique to each player, every time. Using platforms like Zoom and WhatsApp in new ways, TWIST combines the best elements of escape rooms, immersive theatre, and stab-you-in-the-back TV shows. All games were developed exclusively for and by TWIST, with the intention of forging connections and collaborations during this digital-first era.

TWIST will remain free to play through the end of October. Beginning November 1, players can experience TWIST via a pay-what-you-can program (suggested rate $5 per act). TWIST offers 1-act, 2-act, and 3-act experiences depending on desired length of play. For a complete schedule of TWIST games and to register, visit twistvirtual.com. TWIST is recommended for players age 18+.

TWIST is the brainchild of Joshua Gustafson, an New York City-based Equity stage manager whose recent credits include The Inheritance and Hadestown on Broadway. TWIST was developed in collaboration with Max Schwager, a company manager with recent credits at favorite regional venues like McCarter Theatre Center and Shakespeare Theatre Company; and Eric Mattingly, a Lexington, Kentucky-based Equity stage manager who most recently worked on the national tour of Disney's Frozen.

"TWIST is important to our team because it's creating a safe environment to connect with people from around the world in the middle of a global pandemic," said Gustafson, who was inspired by cultural touchstones ranging from Big Brother to Sleep No More. "We span multiple time zones each game, uniting old friends and creating new ones all under the umbrella of this theatrical experience, which innately anchors us and provides a sense of community which we lost so abruptly and yearn to rediscover."

D.C.-based Schwager agrees: "As theatremakers we pour our hearts and souls into our work, and we've been so fortunate to have over a hundred players who have helped us develop this experience in beta. We can't wait for more people to have their own TWIST experience and take this to the next level."

New players who participate in three or more TWIST games before November 30 will automatically become part of The Foyer Founders, a free membership club with special perks such as early access to new games, discounts, and free plays when you bring a friend. Those who are returning to TWIST need to play only once more before November 30 to ensure membership.

ABOUT TWIST

There are nearly a dozen conversations happening in half as many rooms, and you can't possibly know what's being said in each. Choose wisely, or you may find your mind start to wander... who's making deals behind your back?

Each journey into the TWIST Manor requires creative problem-solving and cunning collaboration to maneuver and masquerade your way towards victory. Using platforms like Zoom and WhatsApp in new ways, TWIST repurposes common forms of connection to create an immersive escape from the real world that's unique to each player, every time.

With an underlying hum of intrigue permeating the entire experience, TWIST combines the best elements of your favorite escape rooms, immersive theatre, and stab-you-in-the-back TV shows. Recharge your batteries, reunite with old friends, and forge new alliances in this board game come to life.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Cost | TWIST will remain free to play through the end of October. Beginning November 1, players can experience TWIST with a pay-what-you-can program (suggested rate $5 per act). TWIST offers 1-act, 2-act, and 3-act experiences depending on desired length of play.

Register | For a complete schedule of TWIST games and to register, visit twistvirtual.com.

Upcoming dates | Schedule and games subject to change.

October 18, 1-5pm EST (3-act)

October 23, 7-10pm EST (2-act)

October 25, 2-5pm EST (Workshop game)

October 28, 8-10pm EST (Workshop game)

October 31, 8-9:30pm (Halloween at the Manor, 1-act)

November 1, 1-5pm EST (3-act)

November 7, 4-7pm EST (3-act)

November 10, 7-10pm EST (2-act)

November 13, 7-10pm EST (2-act)

November 15, 11am-3pm EST (Brunch at the Manor, 3-act)

November 18, 8-9pm EST (1-act)

November 21, 1-4pm EST (2-act)

November 21, 8-11pm EST (Late Night at the Manor, 2-act)

November 23, 8-9pm EST (1-act)

