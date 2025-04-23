The Theatre Lab School of The Dramatic Arts 14th Annual DRAMATHON to Take Place on April 28th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On April 28th at 7:30pm the best arts education institution in the DMV will host one of their signature events and trust me, it’s something you really don’t want to miss.

The Theatre Lab School of The Dramatic Arts has for over thirty years always maintained that arts education should be affordable for all. One way they achieve this thinking is with their Dramathon which pairs Theatre Lab students with a top DMV performer and director to premiere a new short play. This year’s edition will be the event’s 14th and to date it has raised more than $17,000 dollars in Send A Kid To Theatre Camp scholarships. The event will take place at 900 Massachusetts Ave NW in the Undercroft Theatre at Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church.

This year’s lineup of performers is as stellar as in past years with Evan Casey, Deb Gottesman (Theatre Lab’s co-Founder), Helen Hedman, J.J. Johnson, Michael Kramer, Kevin Reese, Deidra LaWan Starnes, and Erin Weaver all giving their time to the event.

They will be performing new works by Anonymous, Bob Bartlett, Joe Calarco, Renee Calarco, Allyson Currin, D.W. Gregory, Jake Jeppson, and J.J. Johnson with direction by Laura Giannarelli, Christopher Henley, Jennifer Mendenhall, and Chelsea Radigan.

This is one theatrical rite of spring that all of you need to attend if you can.

Theatre Lab co-Founders Deb Gottesman and Buzz Mauro are two of the reasons why Theatre Lab is the only arts education I will recommend to people that want to study theatre or brush up on their skills in the DMV. It’s always about the student as opposed to the institution head’s egos. In other words, there are plenty of arts education places in the DMV but remember there is only ONE Theatre Lab School of The Dramatic Arts.

Grab your tickets to The Theatre Lab’s Dramathon and support this fine organization as they keep their mission going strong for years to come.

Comments