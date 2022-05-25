TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas to Begin Performances at the Kennedy Center in June

The Kennedy Center engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by TonyÂ® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will play the Kennedy Center's Opera House, June 21-July 10, 2022. Tickets are currently available at the box office, through the Kennedy Center website, or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

Starring in the critically acclaimed production are Emmy AwardÂ®-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch, Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, Justin Mark as Jem Finch, Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson, Steven Lee Johnson as Dill Harris and Mary Badham (OscarÂ®-nominated for the role of "Scout" in the feature film) as Mrs. Dubose. They are joined by Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, Richard Poe as Judge Taylor, Luke Smith as Horace Gilmer, Arianna Gayle Stucki as Mayella Ewell, David Christopher Wells as Sheriff Heck Tate, Anthony Natale as Link Deas, Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie, Travis Johns as Mr. Cunningham, and ensemble members Morgan Bernhard, Denise Cormier, Christopher R Ellis, Stephen Elrod, Glenn Fleary, Maeve Moynihan, Daniel Neale, Dorcas Sowunmi, and Greg Wood.

Yaegel T. Welch, Steven Lee Johnson, Luke Smith, Liv Rooth, and Glenn Fleary join the tour from the Broadway production.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is set to resume performances at Broadway's Belasco Theatre with Greg Kinnear as Atticus Finch in summer 2022. A production in London's West End is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer, and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

BIOGRAPHIES

RICHARD THOMAS (Atticus Finch) (he/him). Broadway/Off-Broadway: The Little Foxes (TonyÂ® nom.), You Can't Take It with You, Race, Democracy, Incident at Vichy, The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, An Enemy of the People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 7 years old in Sunrise at Campobello on Broadway. National tours: The Humans (Elliot Norton Award) and Twelve Angry Men. Thomas is an Emmy AwardÂ®-winning actor for his performance in the iconic series The Waltons. Film: Last Summer; Red Sky at Morning; September 30, 1955; Wonder Boys; Taking Woodstock; The Unforgivable. TV: The Americans, Billions, Tell Me Your Secrets, and the Netflix series Ozark.

MELANIE MOORE (Scout Finch) (she/her). Broadway: Hello Dolly, Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland. New York Theater: chekhov/OS/an experimental game (Baryshnikov Arts Center/Arlekin Players Theatre), Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood (York Theatre Company), A Chorus Line (Encores! at NYCC), Freddie Falls in Love (Signature Theater and The Joyce Theater). Select TV/ Film: So You Think You Can Dance (Season 8 winner and Allstar, Fox), The Gilded Age (HBO), Halston (Netflix), Glee (Fox), In the Heights (2021). Special love and thanks to my mom and the rest of my family and friends. And, of course, to Roe and Pippa. Instagram: @melaniekmoore.

JACQUELINE WILLIAMS (Calpurnia) (she/her) is a multi-award winner whose Broadway credits include Horton Foote's Pulitzer winner and TonyÂ® nominated The Young Man from Atlanta (Clara) starring Rip Torn and Shirley Knight. Off-Broadway credits include the internationally acclaimed production of From the Mississippi Delta (Phelia/Woman Two) co-produced by Oprah Winfrey, The Talented Tenth (Tanya), and Mill Fire (Widow Three). Ms. Williams has a long association with Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Court Theatre, and is a frequent collaborator of OscarÂ® recipient Tarell McCraney and Tina Landau. Extensive regional credits include Arena Stage, Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, ACT Seattle, Portland Stage Co, Asolo Rep, and Mark Taper where she reprised her role in Head of Passes (Mae) opposite Phylicia Rashad. Tours: Market Theatre of Johannesburg's Born in the R.S.A (Thenjiwe) and Crowns (Mabel). Film and recurring TV credits include season two of The Chi (realtor Mrs. Harriet Brown), Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD (Sergeant Beccera), Empire (Warden Meyers), Heartlock (Captain Rosalyn), The Breakup (Shondra), The Lake House (Madvi Patel). Upcoming: AMC's 61st Street (Nurse Florence) and Amazon's Paper Girls (Dr. Donna Metcalf). Greatest blessing: daughter, Kara.

JUSTIN MARK (Jem Finch) (he/him). Off-Off Broadway: This Beautiful Future (TheaterLab), In a Word (Cherry Lane). Shakespeare Theatre Company DC: Peter Pan & Wendy. TV: FBI Most Wanted, Law & Order SVU, Madam Secretary, Gotham. Education: Juilliard. Hometown: Portland, OR.

YAEGEL T. WELCH (Tom Robinson) (he/him). Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, The Play That Goes Wrong. National Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong. Off-Broadway: Fly, The Royale (Lincoln Center Theatre), The Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek (Signature Theatre Company), The Revenger's Tragedy (RedBull Theatre), The Acting Company, National Black Theatre. Regional: True Colors Theatre, Syracuse Stage, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Studio Theatre, The Wilma Theatre, The Arden Theatre, Arkansas Rep, PlayMakers Rep, Seattle Rep, Everyman Theatre, (Company Member).TV: The Blacklist, Braindead, Madame Secretary, Elementary, Harlem, Getaway. Instagram: @yaegeltwelchthegreatest

STEVEN LEE JOHNSON (Dill Harris) (he/him). Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird. Off-Broadway: Nantucket Sleigh Ride (Lincoln Center Theater). Regional: Macbeth, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); Indecent (Yale Repertory Theatre); Beautiful Thing (Theater LattÃ© Da); Mary's Wedding (Chester Theatre Company); Clybourne Park, Uncle Vanya (Guthrie Theater). TV: Chicago Fire, Masterclass, HBO. Johnson is a Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Education: Interlochen, BFA, University of Minnesota/Guthrie; MFA, Yale School of Drama.

MARY BADHAM (Mrs. Henry Dubose) (she/her). At the age of 10, Ms. Badham was chosen for the role of "Scout" for the feature film of To Kill a Mockingbird starring Gregory Peck and earned an OscarÂ® nomination for her performance. At that time, she was the youngest person ever nominated for a supporting role. Since then, she has promoted the book and film's message about social injustice across the US (including for the National Endowment of the Arts and two White House appearances) and received a US Speaker and Specialist Grant to participate in programs about To Kill a Mockingbird in Russia. Other Film: This Property is Condemned with Robert Redford and Natalie Wood, Let's Kill Uncle, Our Very Own with Allison Janney. TV: Dr. Kildare and Twilight Zone.

JOEY COLLINS (Bob Ewell) (he/him). Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Rock 'n' Roll, The Lonesome West. Off-Broadway: Bug, Vieux CarrÃ©, The Antigone Project, Apartment 3A, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, Beasley's Christmas Party. Irondale Ensemble Company: Galileo; 1599; St. Joan of the Stockyards; Good Soul of Setzuan; Dead End; alice, Alice, ALICE! Regional: At Home at the Zoo (Jerry, BTCA Award), The Homecoming (Lenny, BTCA nom.) for Berkshire Theatre Group. Regional: IRT, ACT, Rep. Theatre of St. Louis, CATF, Yale Rep, Playmakers Rep, Barrington Stage, McCarter, Berkeley Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, The Old Globe, others. Film: There is a Monster, Dottie's Thanksgiving Pickle, Enough is Enough, There You Are, Bittersweet. TV: Kidnapped, Luke Cage, Law & Order, All My Children. www.joeycollins.net

RICHARD POE (Judge Taylor) (he/him) has had major roles in many of the country's regional theatres and in 14 different productions on Broadway, including the original casts of four Tony AwardÂ®-winning Best Plays. He's appeared in many feature films and has guest-starred regularly on TV, including recurring roles on Frasier (Chopper Dave) and Star Trek (Gul Evek). A prolific, award-winning narrator, he's recorded over 120 audiobooks. He's excited to be touring the country again and welcoming people back to live theatre. www.richardpoenyc.com

LUKE SMITH (Horace Gilmer) (he/him). Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, American Son, Significant Other. Off-Broadway: Significant Other (Roundabout Theatre), Hit the Wall (Barrow Street Theatre). National Tour: Peter and the Starcatcher. Regional: Barrington Stage, St. Louis Repertory Theatre, Signature Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre. Film: The Irishman, Freedom. Proud graduate of University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

ARIANNA GAYLE STUCKI (Mayella Ewell) (she/her) hails from Ogden, UT and is proud to be making her professional debut in To Kill a Mockingbird after recently gaining her MFA from The Juilliard School. Previous roles include Rosalind in As You Like It, Brutus in Julius Caesar, Dionysus in The Bacchae, and Ashlee in Clare Barron's Dance Nation. She thanks her Juilliard family, her global community, her mother, and lastly... to her dad, her "Atticus" - this one's for you. Bachelor of Arts: NYU Abu Dhabi.

DAVID CHRISTOPHER WELLS (Sheriff Heck Tate) (he/him). Broadway: Mothers and Sons, The Coast of Utopia, The Rivals. Regional: Barrington Stage, Dorset Theater Festival, Hartford Theaterworks, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Repertory Theater of St. Louis, Seattle Rep, The Old Globe Theater, etc. TV: Madame Secretary, The Good Fight, The Blacklist, Shades of Blue, Elementary, The Mysteries of Laura, Deadbeat. MFA: University of San Diego/Old Globe Theater.

ANTHONY NATALE (Link Deas) (he/him) is an LA based actor, educator, and ASL consultant whose career spans many facets of the entertainment industry. He has worked with Deaf West Productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the Mark Taper Forum productions of Pippin, Big River, and Spring Awakening, along with Playwrights Horizons' I Was Most Alive with You. TV/Film: Nancy Drew, Curb Your Enthusiasm, CSI, Switched at Birth, Ellen, Jerry Maguire, and Mr. Holland's Opus as 'Cole'. Anthony is a graduate of California State University where he studied theater arts/film production. www.anthonynatale.net

LIV ROOTH (Miss Stephanie, Dill's Mother) (she/her). Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird (original cast), Venus in Fur, Born Yesterday, Is He Dead?. Off-Broadway: Lives of the Saints, All in the Timing (Primary Stages); Desire, Jane Eyre (The Acting Company); Nice Girl (LAByrinth); Blood and Gifts (Lincoln Center Theater); Beyond Therapy (TACT); Wife to James Whelan (Mint Theater Company); Women Beware Women (Red Bull). Regional: The Member of the Wedding (Williamstown Theatre Festival); Describe the Night (Alley Theatre); Cry It Out (Actors Theatre of Louisville); Other People's Money (Long Wharf Theatre); Nora, Loot, and Suddenly, Last Summer (Westport Country Playhouse); Surf Report (La Jolla Playhouse); Venus in Fur (Hartford TheaterWorks); Noises Off (Hartford Stage). Film: Chuck. TV: Elementary, Person of Interest, The Good Wife. MFA: NYU Graduate Acting.

TRAVIS JOHNS (Mr. Cunningham, Boo Radley) (he/him) has worked on stages all over the country. Theatre credits: West Coast premiere of Barbeque (Geffen Playhouse); West Coast premiere of Boy (LA Theatre Works); National Tour of In the Heat of the Night (LA Theatre Works); the world premiere of Atlanta (Geffen Playhouse); the West Coast premiere of National Pastime (Fremont Centre Theatre); Take Me Out (Ensemble Theatre Company). Film: Danny Collins (opposite Al Pacino), Term Life, Swelter (opposite Alfred Molina), Sound of My Voice, Adventures of Power, Dead Man Rising. TV: Westworld, Queen of the South, NCIS, CSI: Vegas, Truth Be Told, Fear the Walking Dead, Goliath, Bosch: Legacy, The Shrink Next Door. Travis was raised in Elizabethton, TN, graduated from Wake Forest University, and resides in Los Angeles.

MORGAN BERNHARD (Ensemble) (he/him) is an NYC based actor who grew up in the greater Boston area. He attended Castleton State College, VT where he earned his BAs in Theater Arts and Music Performance, and then went on to earn his M.F.A. in Acting from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in England. Credits: Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, 44 Plays for 44 Presidents, Hamlet (Hamlet/Horatio), As You Like It (Forest Lord/Hymen), Million Dollar Quartet (Carl Perkins). TV: The Deuce (HBO). He is extremely excited and grateful to be making his national tour debut with To Kill a Mockingbird. Thanks and love to my parents and siblings Kat, Brian and my partner Julz for always supporting and encouraging me to pursue my dreams and goals. And as always, CJ.

DENISE CORMIER (Ensemble) (she/her). Broadway: The Minutes, Linda Vista. National Tour: The Graduate. Theatre: Asolo Repertory, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Indiana Repertory, Pioneer Theatre, Cleveland Playhouse, Hudson Valley Shakespeare. TV: Search Party, The Affair, Law & Order: CI. MFA: ACA-Shakespeare Theatre DC. 2017 Lunt-Fontanne Fellow.

CHRISTOPHER R ELLIS (General Understudy) (he/him) is thrilled to be working with such talented artist on such a monumentally important show. Some of his favorite past credits include The Creature in Frankenstein (Cardinal Stage), Lucius in Titus Andronicus (Utah Shakes), and Heck Tate in To Kill a Mockingbird (Utah Shakes).

STEPHEN ELROD (Ensemble) (he/him). Off-Broadway: Theatre at St Clement's: Sideways. The Sheen Center: When It Happens to You. Regional: Theaterworks Hartford: The Who & The What. Shakespeare Theatre Company: Macbeth, Othello, The Taming of the Shrew. South Coast Repertory: Songs of Bilitis.

GLENN FLEARY (Ensemble) (he/him), a New York City native, is thrilled to be a part of To Kill a Mockingbird! NY Credits: Phyllida Lloyd's Shakespeare Trilogy (St. Ann's Warehouse), Sec.310, Row D, Seats 5 And 6 (59 E 59) TV: Law & Order: SVU, Younger, Golden Boy, F.B.I. All my love to friends and family. @GlennFleary

MAEVE MOYNIHAN (Ensemble) (she/her). National tour debut. Regional: Guthrie Theater, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Park Square Theatre, Red Eye Theater, The Children's Theatre Company, 7th House Theater and Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. TV: Blue Bloods. Education: University of MN/Guthrie BFA Actor Training Program. Huge thanks and love to my family and Mike.

DANIEL NEALE (General Understudy) (he/him) is excited to be making his national tour debut. Daniel is a graduate of the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama. Endless thanks to the teachers, family, and friends who made this possible. @daniel.neale

DORCAS SOWUNMI (Ensemble) is thankful and blessed to be a part of this monumental production of To Kill a Mockingbird. Selected theatre credits: Tiny Beautiful Things (The Old Globe Theatre); A Raisin in the Sun (Indiana Repertory Theatre & Syracuse Stage, SALT Award for Leading Actress); Nollywood Dreams (Cherry Lane Theatre); Romeo and Juliet (Classical Theatre of Harlem); Mary Stuart, Measure for Measure (The Stratford Shakespeare Festival); Macbeth SS! (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); Trust (Lookingglass Theatre); I, Barbara Jordan (Alley Theatre). TV/Film: New Amsterdam, Search Party, The Last O.G., Blacklist, Modern Love, Holiday in Harlem, Beneath the Fold. Dorcas has trained at The Birmingham Conservatory for Classical Training at The Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Canada, The School at Steppenwolf in Chicago, and Stella Adler Actor's Studio in New York. She holds an MFA from The University of Texas at Austin. Love and gratitude to family, and friends.

GREG WOOD (Ensemble) (he/him). Recent regional theatre credits: An Iliad (Poet), Cyrano de Bergerac (Cyrano) at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival; The Best Man (William Russell), The Humans (Erik Blake), Noises Off (Lloyd Dallas) at Walnut St. Theatre Philadelphia; A Christmas Carol (Scrooge), Skylight (Tom Sergeant) at McCarter Theatre Princeton New Jersey; Once (Da) at Arden Theatre Philadelphia. Film: The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Happening, A Gentlemen's Game, Killing Emmett Young. TV: Dr. Death, Evil, The Blacklist, Law & Order, Ed, Hack, Homicide.