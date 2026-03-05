Maria Callas Costumes to Be Shown for the First Time in the US at GW’s Luther W. Brady Art Gallery

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For the first time in the United States, six opera costumes created for the renowned performer Maria Callas and belonging to Teatro alla Scala in Milan will be displayed at the Luther W. Brady Art Gallery. These represent "La Divina" in four memorable roles: Ifigenia in Ifigenia in Tauride, Amina in La Sonnambula, Anna in Anna Bolena, and Fiorilla in Il Turco in Italia. The travel of these costumes to the United States represents a joint effort between the Italian Cultural Institute of Washington and the Embassy of Greece.

To tell the story of the collaboration between the incomparable Callas and the artistry of designers Nicola Benois and Piero Tosi, as well as the famed directors Franco Zeffirelli and Luchino Visconti, the exhibition displays images of the costume sketches by the designers, photographs of Callas in their costumes, and excerpts of her singing in each role. Each costume is set against an enlarged scenic sketch that became the backcloth for the respective opera. The costumes and their supporting images were selected by Caterina d’Amico (Franco Zeffirelli Foundation Onlus), and all images are courtesy of Fondazione Teatro alla Scala.

All of the images are tied together through research and writing by students studying Costume History in the Corcoran Theatre and Dance program under Professor Tanya Williams Wetenhall. Wetenhall’s students researched Callas, Benois, Tosi, and Zeffirelli, along with the operas and wrote text that was turned into the interpretive labels for this exhibition. The exhibition will remain tied to the Corcoran School of Arts & Design's curriculum during the Spring semester.

Exhibition Details:

Title: Callas at La Scala: Costumes for Ifigenia, Amina, Anna, Fiorilla

Location: Luther W. Brady Art Gallery, Corcoran Flagg Building, George Washington University

Dates: January 21 – March 21, 2026

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 1–5 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public

Closures: Closed on U.S. holidays and during GW school breaks

