SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Begins Streaming This Friday from Monumental Theatre Co.

Monumental Theatre Company's full-scale virtual production of Songs For A New World streams on demand starting this Friday, July 2.

Jason Robert Brown's powerhouse score (New York City Center 2018 Encores! Version) includes a moving collection of musical theatre favorites like "King Of The World," "Stars and the Moon," and "I'm Not Afraid of Anything."

Songs is led by Director Megan Bunn, alongside Music Director Marika Countouris, and Choreographer David Singleton. Returning to the Monumental stage are Kylie Clare Smith (Signature Theatre, Monumental's Flip Flop Cabaret) as Woman 1 and Sarah Anne Sillers (Olney Theatre Center, Monumental's Urinetown) as Woman 2. Making their Monumental debut as Man 1 and Man 2, respectively, are Elvie Ellis (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma) and Ryan Burke (Ford's Theatre, Olney Theatre).

Songs for a New World is available to rent on demand July 2- July 31, 2021 on your computer or mobile device.

Tickets are available here or via our website: https://www.monumentaltheatre.org/.

.