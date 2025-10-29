Round House Theatre To Present The U.S. Premiere Of RULES FOR LIVING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Round House Theatre will continue its 2025–2026 Season with the U.S. premiere of Rules for Living, a dark holiday comedy about family tension and behavioral patterns.

Written by British playwright Sam Holcroft and newly adapted for American audiences, the production is directed by Round House Artistic Director Ryan Rilette and runs December 3, 2025, through January 4, 2026, at 4545 East–West Highway in Bethesda. Tickets are available at RoundHouseTheatre.org or by calling 240.644.1100.

Set during a Christmas lunch that unravels under pressure, Rules for Living examines the implicit “rules” that shape family interactions. As the meal progresses, long-standing grievances and coping mechanisms surface, revealing the complex dynamics beneath familiar traditions. “Rules for Living takes the typical dysfunctional family holiday story into new territory by drawing attention to the unspoken rules we all follow,” said Rilette. “It’s an entertaining and relatable story told with wit and energy.”

The cast includes Will Conard, Jonathan Feuer, Avery Harris, Naomi Jacobson, John Lescault, Maisie Posner, Dani Stoller, and Dina Thomas. The creative team features Scenic Designer Jimmy Stubbs, Costume Designer Ivania Stack, Lighting Designer Emma Deane, Sound Designer Delaney Bray, Fight Director Casey Kaleba, Dramaturg Naysan Mojgani, Casting Director Sarah Cooney, and Assistant Director Michael Glenn. Tori Schuchmann serves as Production Stage Manager with Ellen Mitchell as Production Assistant.

Performances run Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and weekend matinees at 2:00 p.m. Accessible performances include an audio-described matinee on December 13, open-captioned performances on December 14 and December 20 (matinee), and a mask-required performance on January 3. Post-show discussions are scheduled for December 3, 4, 14, and 21, with additional events on select dates.

Tickets begin at $50. Discount programs include Pay-What-You-Can performances (December 3 and 6), 2-for-1 Tuesdays (promo code TWOFORONE), Free Play tickets for students ages 13–college, On the House group access for 501(c)(3) organizations, Blue Star Theatre discounts for military personnel and veterans, and group sales for parties of 10 or more.

Holcroft’s previous works include A Mirror, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Edgar and Annabel. She is a recipient of the Windham-Campbell Prize for Drama. Rilette, now in his fourteenth season at Round House, has directed more than a dozen productions for the company and oversees initiatives including Free Play, Equal Play, and the Resident Artist program.