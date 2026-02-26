MY BODY MY FESTIVAL To Return To 9:30 Club Benefiting DC Abortion Fund

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MY BODY MY FESTIVAL will return for its fourth year on May 28, 2026 at the 9:30 Club, with all proceeds benefiting the DC Abortion Fund. The event is presented in collaboration with NOISE FOR NOW and Burger Sounds.

The lineup will feature Yaya Bey, Nourished By Time, Hamilton Leithauser, Bartees Strange, Deakin (of Animal Collective), and Cherub Tree.

Tickets for the 2026 festival will go on sale Thursday, February 26 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

“Joy, pleasure, and community don't exist without music,” said Alisha Dingus, Executive Director of DC Abortion Fund. “This festival has always understood the deep connection between art and activism. Now in our fourth year, we plan to go even bigger while honoring our roots, which has been—and always will be—a love letter to DC.” Dingus added that every dollar raised supports individuals who otherwise could not afford abortion care.

Performer Hamilton Leithauser said, “All human beings should be granted the same fundamental rights. Freedom begins with autonomy over one's own mind and body. Without that autonomy, there is no true freedom."

The DC Abortion Fund is Washington, D.C.’s only abortion fund and provides financial and logistical support to thousands of people seeking care each year. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, many individuals from states with restricted access travel to the DC region for services.

Burger Sounds was founded by musician and CapitalBop managing director Alex Hamburger as a vehicle for community-based production projects. NOISE FOR NOW connects artists and entertainers with grassroots organizations working in reproductive justice and has raised more than $1.6 million for partner organizations nationwide.