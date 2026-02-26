Caridad Martinez To Join The Washington School Of Ballet 2026 Summer Intensive Faculty

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Washington School of Ballet has announced that internationally recognized pedagogue Caridad Martinez will join its 2026 Summer Intensive as guest faculty for the first week of the program. Martinez currently serves on the faculty of the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, and her residency comes as newly appointed School Director Zoica Tovar leads the institution’s training initiatives.

Martinez is a former principal dancer with the National Ballet of Cuba and a protégé of Alicia Alonso. In addition to her work at ABT’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, she serves on the faculty of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Ailey/Fordham BFA and Certificate programs and works as a master coach for classical repertoire at Dance Theatre of Harlem. Her appointment brings Cuban methodology and classical training experience to the Summer Intensive curriculum.

“Our goal is to cultivate an environment where technique and artistry grow together, and where every dancer can build confidence and a strong foundation,” said School Director Zoica Tovar. “Bringing in Caridad Martinez—with her profound mastery of both the Cuban and American pedagogical traditions—ensures our students receive world-class instruction. I am honored to lead The Washington School of Ballet into this next chapter.”

Summer Intensive sessions at The Washington School of Ballet will feature small class sizes and focused instruction designed to support technical and artistic growth. The program emphasizes a wellness-centered approach, including access to in-house physical therapy professionals, injury prevention training, conditioning sessions, and pointe shoe readiness seminars and fittings. Students of various ages will train in a structured environment designed to build a classical foundation while supporting personal development.

“Zoica Tovar's leadership is strengthening our training pathways as we nurture the next generation of artists,” said TWB Artistic Director Edwaard Liang. “We are dedicated to supporting these dancers, not only through elite instruction from masters like Caridad Martinez, but also through our commitment to accessibility. TWB continues to offer full scholarships and tuition assistance to exceptional students, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of talent and a pathway to future success.”

The 2026 Summer Intensive will take place at The Washington School of Ballet’s campuses in Washington, D.C. Additional information on audition schedules and scholarship applications.