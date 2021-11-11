Photos: First Look at RENT at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre is providing a first look at their all new production of RENT, book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson. RENT plays in Signature's MAX Theatre for live performances through January 2, 2022. Tickets available now at SigTheatre.org.

Directed by Signature's newly appointed Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Simply Sondheim), RENT stars Jake Loewenthal (Playhouse on the Park's Cabaret, Trinity Rep's A Christmas Carol) as Mark Cohen, Vincent Kempski (Signature's Assassins, A Chorus Line) as Roger Davis, Arianna Rosario (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Broadway's On Your Feet!) as Mimi Marquez, David Merino (National Tour RENT, North Carolina Theatre's Kinky Boots) as Angel Dumott Schunard, Josh A. Dawson (Broadway's Beautiful, Dallas Theater Center's Joseph....) as Tom Collins, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Simply Sondheim, Grand Hotel) as Maureen Johnson, Ines Nassara (Signature's Spunk, Ford's Theatre's The Wiz) as Joanne Jefferson and Da'Von T. Moody (Signature's Gun & Powder, Ford's Theatre's A Christmas Carol) as Benjamin Coffin III. The ensemble is rounded out by Devin Bowles (Chaffin's Barn's Sister Act), Imani Branch (Theatre Alliance's The Blackest Battle), Kaiyla Gross (The World Theatre's Amazing Grace), Jimmy Mavrikes (Signature's Girlfriend), Adelina Mitchell (Monumental Theatre Co's Head Over Heels), Solomon Parker III (Signature's After Midnight) and Sean Watkinson (Signature's Billy Elliot). Swings are Ricardo Blagrove, Alex De Bard, Emmanuel Kikoni, and Sarah Anne Sillers.

The creative team for RENT includes Music Direction by Mark G. Meadows (Signature's After Midnight, Ain't Misbehavin'), Choreography by Rickey Tripp (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Broadway's Once on This Island), Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (The MUNY's The Sound of Music, Signature's Escaped Alone), Costume Design by Erik Teague (Signature's Blackbeard, Seattle Opera's Don Giovanni), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (Signature's Midnight at The Never Get, Broadway's Chicken and Biscuits), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's After Midnight, Simply Sondheim), Wig Designer Anne Nesmith (Signature's Grand Hotel, Wolf Trap Opera) Resident Intimacy Choreographer and Consultant Chelsea Pace (Co-Founder of Theatrical Intimacy Education, author of Staging Sex), Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Director Clancey Yovanovich, Associate Music Director and Conductor Angie Benson, Assistant Stage Manager Joey Blakely, Assistant Costume Designer Alison Samantha Johnson, Assistant Lighting Designer Venus Gulbranson, Assistant Intimacy Choreographer Shaquan Pearson, Production Assistant Jessica Hagy, Keyboard Programmer Alexander Greenberg, Signature Casting by Kelly d'Amboise and Jorge Acevedo, and New York Casting by Stewart/Whitley.