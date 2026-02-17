COME FROM AWAY, SPELLING BEE and More Set for Ford's Theatre's 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ford’s Theatre has unveiled its 2026–2027 season, featuring the Ford’s Theatre return of the Tony Award-winning Come From Away, directed by Kevin McAllister; the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol, with Craig Wallace reprising the role of Ebenezer Scrooge; and the Broadway hit, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, directed by Alan Paul.

The season opens with the Tony Award–winning musical Come From Away (September 10–October 18, 2026), arriving back at Ford’s Theatre a decade after its debut and coinciding with the 25th commemoration of September 11. The acclaimed musical tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them in the days following the attacks.

The holidays bring the cherished Ford’s tradition of A Christmas Carol (November 19–December 31, 2026), adapted by Michael Wilson, with D.C. favorite Craig Wallace returning as Ebenezer Scrooge.

January 2027 will feature the return of A First Look – A Festival of New Plays, the company’s free, ticketed showcase of new works in development.

The spring continues with Broadway favorite The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (March 12–May 15, 2027), alongside the Society’s popular educational offerings, including the actor-led History on Foot walking tours of downtown Washington, D.C., and daytime one-act performances of One Destiny.

Free Preview and Discounts

Ford’s Theatre continues its commitment to offer free and discounted performance tickets to the company’s mainstage productions during the 2026-2027 season. Tickets for the first preview performances of Come From Away and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be offered free of charge via a TodayTix ticket lottery, and free tickets will also be made available for a preview performance of A Christmas Carol. The Free Preview initiative seeks to remove price barriers and build audiences in a more inclusive way, by inviting those who live and work in the Washington community who might not otherwise consider participation in the arts. Since the program launched in 2016, more than 11,000 tickets have been provided to Washington, D.C. audiences.

Discounts are available for groups, senior citizens and military personnel. To purchase tickets for a group, contact Group Sales at groups@fords.org.

Student Matinees and Teacher Preview Workshops

Ford’s Theatre is committed to serving local D.C.-metro area students and teachers and offers weekday student matinees and accompanying lessons plans. A limited number of free tickets to select weekday matinee performances are available to D.C.-metro area public and public charter schools, Title I schools and schools that have 40 percent or more students eligible for Free and Reduced Meals. Schools located within the Capital Beltway may also qualify for free bus transportation. Ford’s Theatre offers a free workshop and free tickets to a preview performance of each of the company’s mainstage productions to Washington-area teachers before they bring their students. Since the program launched in 2009, more than 30,000 tickets have been provided to local students. Learn more on our student matinees webpage.

Accessibility

At Ford’s Theatre, we are committed to ensuring visitors of all abilities can experience the performances, exhibits, history and programs our site has to offer. We offer sensory-friendly, audio-described, ASL interpreted and GalaPro closed captioned performances. Accessible seating and chair rental, assisted listening devices, large print programs and Braille programs are available upon request.

Since 2018, Ford’s Theatre has offered relaxed sensory-friendly performances that are designed for those with sensory sensitivities who might benefit from an adjusted theatrical environment, including individuals with autism or other social, learning or cognitive disabilities. Sensory-Friendly performances are scheduled for Come From Away on Saturday, October 17, 2026; A Christmas Carol on Sunday, November 22, 2026; and for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Saturday, April 24, 2027.

