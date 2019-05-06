Photo Flash: Get an Exclusive First Look at FAME at Gala Theatre in Washington

Starting May 9th, 2019 GALA Theatre in Washington D.C will conclude its' 43rd season with the U.S. premiere of a bilingual adaptation of the unforgettable FAME, The Musical in a new latinx adaptation of the iconic show. Conceived and developed by David De Silva, the shows Book writer is a cuban artist named José Fernández.

The cast features Paula Calvo (Carmen Diaz) and Carlos Salazar (Nick Piazza) who were recently in Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Bogota, Colombia; and Rafael Beato (Joe Vegas), Juan Luis Espinal (Schlomo) and Amaya Perea (Iris), all of whom appeared in In The Heights En Español at GALA; Tanya DeLeon (Serena Katz); Paloma DeVega (Lambchops); Romainson Romain (Tyrone Jackson); Alana S. Thomas (Mabel Washington); and Jon Yepez (Goody), Julia Klavans, Kramer Kwalik, Bryan Menjivar, Pranjaal Pizarro, Susan Ramirez, Rodolfo Santamarina, Megumi Shimoda, and Patrick Ward. Also appearing in the cast are Teresa Danskey (Ms. Bell); Imanol Fuentes Garcia (Mr. Meyers); Susan Oliveras (Ms. Sherman); and Brendon Schaefer (Mr. Sheinkopf).

The show is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado. Creative and production team includes Music Director Walter "Bobby" McCoy, who worked on In The Heights at GALA (2018 Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Musical Direction), Scenic design is by Clifton Chadick, and returning from GALA's In The Heights, Lighting designer Christopher Annas-Lee and Costume designer Robert Croghan (both 2017 Helen Hayes winners); and Sound Design by Roc Lee. Projections are by Patrick W. Lord, and Properties are by Matt Carlin. Associate Director/Choreographer is Valeria Cossu, Heather Hogan is Creative Consultant, Asst. Choreographer Bryan Mejivar, Tony Koehler is Production Manager, Devin Mahoney is Technical Director and Brennan T. Jones is Stage Manager.

The production will run May 9th through June 9th, 2019 at GALA Theatre, 3333 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20010. Parking is available behind the theatre at the Giant Food garage on Park Road, NW for $4.



Director and choreographer Luis Salgado

Director and choreographer Luis Salgado

Director and choreographer Luis Salgado

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL

Cast of FAME THE MUSICAL





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories