Arena Stage Welcomes Darren Johnston as Associate Artistic Director

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has named Darren Edward Johnston as Associate Artistic Director of Commercial Strategy and Partnership. Following a decade of leadership at the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company No Guarantees Productions, most recently as Senior Vice President, Artistic, Johnston will join the Tony-winning regional theater this spring to help shape the next chapter of its artistic and institutional evolution.

A pioneer of the regional theater movement, Arena Stage has enjoyed a long relationship with commercial theater. The company has the distinction of being the first theater to transfer a show to Broadway. Howard Sackler’s drama The Great White Hope had its world premiere at the DC theater in 1967—in a production starring James Earl Jones and Jane Alexander—before transferring to Broadway in 1968 and winning three Tony Awards, as well as the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Over Arena’s 75-year history, it has nurtured and produced 23 productions that have had a life on Broadway, including Pulitzer recipients Next to Normal and Sweat, Tony winner Dear Evan Hansen, and, most recently in 2024, The Avett Brothers-scored Swept Away.

Johnston assumes his new role at Arena beginning April 13, reporting to Sharif.

Darren Edward Johnston

Prior to joining Arena Stage, Darren Edward Johnston spent the previous decade building the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company No Guarantees Productions alongside founder and CEO Christine Schwarzman and, later, President and COO Megan O’Keefe. On Broadway and in the West End, he lead produced James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham, directed by Saheem Ali; Player Kings, adapted and directed by Robert Icke from Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2 starring Sir Ian McKellen and Toheeb Jimoh; Jez Butterworth’s Tony and Olivier-nominated play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes; and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell, David Zippel, and Alexis Scheer’s musical Bad Cinderella, directed by Laurence Connor. He led co-production and theatrical investment strategy for No Guarantees, with co-productions including Sunset Blvd. (2025 Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical), Stereophonic (2024 Tony Award, Best Play), Merrily We Roll Along (2024 Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical), Leopoldstadt (2023 Tony Award, Best Play), The Lehman Trilogy (2022 Tony Award, Best Play), Company (2022 Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical), and Hadestown (2019 Tony Award, Best Musical).

Off-Broadway and regionally, Johnston also produced and developed work from artists such as David Henry Hwang, Jeanine Tesori, Leigh Silverman, Sam Pinkleton, Celine Song, Sammi Cannold, Whitney White, Jocelyn Bioh, Michael Thurber, and Darrell Grand Moultrie. Alongside Christine Schwarzman, he executive-produced The National Theatre’s film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet (PBS/Sky), starring Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley, directed by Simon Godwin. Their Second Stage-on-film collaboration, Death of England: Face to Face by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams, was broadcast on Sky Arts and nominated for the 2022 BAFTA TV award for Single Drama.

Prior to No Guarantees, Johnston worked on a variety of plays and musicals with artists such as Tina Landau, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Phylicia Rashad, Michael Mayer, and Mike Bartlett. He served on the staff of both Tectonic Theater Project and The Public Theater, working closely with Artistic Directors Moisés Kaufman and Oskar Eustis. Outside of theater, he worked as a campaign manager, organizer, and fundraiser in Democratic politics. He chaired the Consistory of Middle Collegiate Church and served on the Collegiate Church of New York’s Consistory and Executive Committee.

