HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Harman Hall

Special Offer: A High-Stakes Detective Story Lands in DC
A mysterious album of never-before-seen World War II-era photographs arrives at the desk of United States Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist Rebecca Erbelding. As Rebecca and her team of historians begin to unravel the shocking story behind the images, the album soon makes headlines around the world. In Germany, a businessman sees the album online, recognizes his own grandfather in the photos, and begins a journey of discovery that will lead him to a reckoning of his family's past and his country's history.
Save 35% with code BWW35*
Get Tickets
https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/here-there-are-blueberries/
|Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Dominion Stage (4/21-5/06)
|The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield
ExPats Theatre (4/28-5/21) PHOTOS
|Three by Yeats
Scena Theatre (5/11-6/04)
|The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
Compass Rose Theater (4/14-5/21)
|Passing Strange
Signature Theatre (4/25-6/18)
|The Saturday Morning Garden Club
Shoestring Theatre Company (4/30-5/21)
|LA VALENTÍA (Valor)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (4/20-5/14)
|Ragtime the Musical
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (3/15-5/07)
|Mary Stuart
The Little Theatre of Alexandria (4/22-5/13)
|Findind Neil Patrick Harris
Nu Sass Productions (4/14-6/09)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW