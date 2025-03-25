Ford’s Theatre to Celebrate Frances and Craig Lindner Center for Culture and Leadership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ford’s Theatre will mark a historic moment with the grand opening of the Frances and Craig Lindner Center for Culture and Leadership, a dynamic new hub dedicated to inspiring leadership through the arts, culture, and history. This transformative space will serve as a beacon for education, community engagement, and thought leadership, underscoring Ford’s Theatre’s mission to preserve and interpret the legacy of President Abraham Lincoln while nurturing the next generation of leaders.

The opening event will feature a special program, including remarks from Ford’s Theatre leadership, key partners, and donors, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Frances and Craig Lindner Center will provide rehearsal space and offer educational and leadership development programs designed to bring together a wide array of students, community stakeholders and thought leaders.

The event will take place at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 27, 2025. The Frances and Craig Lindner Center for Culture and Leadership will provide a state-of-the-art venue for programs aimed at fostering civic engagement, leadership, and education rooted in the legacy of Abraham Lincoln and American democracy. The center will serve as a cultural resource for visitors and residents of the Washington, D.C. area while expanding Ford's Theatre’s impact on a national and global scale.

