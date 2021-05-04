Felicia Curry and Rick Foucheux Join WAPAVA Board of Directors

The Washington Area Performing Arts Video Archive has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Newly elected members Felicia Curry and Rick Foucheux are both esteemed figures in the DMV Theatre Community, selected to serve alongside WAPAVA's already impressive list of artistic, educational, and civic leaders.

FELICIA CURRY is an award-winning, DC-based actor, singer, and the current host of WETA Arts on WETA/PBS. A native of Parsippany, New Jersey, she attended the University of Maryland, where she majored in journalism, minored in the performing arts, and worked for several years as a diversity educator and facilitator for the Anti-Defamation League. In late 2020, she filmed the world premiere of Caleen Sinette Jenning's one woman play, Queen's Girl: Black in the Green Mountains for Everyman Theatre. In 2018, she received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play for Factory 449's Lela & Co., and in 2020, she was nominated for 2 Helen Hayes Awards, for Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus (John F. Kennedy Center) and Agnes of God (Factory 449). In the DC Metro Area, she has performed at Arena Stage, Ford's Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Round House Theatre, Rep Stage, Studio Theatre, Signature Theatre, MetroStage, Imagination Stage, and Adventure Theatre, to name a few. Regionally, she has performed at the Gulfshore Playhouse and Virginia Repertory Theatre, where she received an RTCC Award of Best Lead Actress for her portrayal of Celie in The Color Purple.

Additionally, Curry has hosted theatreWashington's Helen Hayes Awards 3 times, been named one of "12 DC Stage Dynamos" by The Washington Post and one of "DC's Biggest Theatre Stars" by Washington Magazine. She is a resident company member at Factory 449 in DC, Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, and on the Advisory Board (Artistic Associate) at Ford's Theatre. Currently, she can be seen in Until the Flood, streaming at Studio Theatre and in her solo cabaret, Baltimore, It's Me, streaming at Everyman Theatre.

RICK FOUCHEUX gained a reputation as one of the DMV's most dependable character leading men in the 1980s at Source Theatre, Washington Stage Guild, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Theater J. Throughout his more than 35-year career, he has performed American and European classics, premieres, comedies, dramas, and musicals. A longtime member of the Woolly Mammoth Theatre's acting company, he originated the role of Gordon in Woolly's world premiere of Sarah Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell Phone. His numerous career Helen Hayes Award nominations resulted in five Helen Hayes Awards: the Robert Prosky Outstanding Lead Actor Award for Edmond (Source Theatre), Take Me Out (Studio Theatre), Freud's Last Session (Theater J), Glengarry Glen Ross (Round House Theatre) and the James MacArthur Outstanding Supporting Actor Award for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Round House Theatre). His frequent work at Arena Stage includes Mother Courage and Her

Children, Ah, Wilderness!, and Willy Loman in Arena's 2008 revival of Death of a Salesman. He has also been a frequent interpreter of the Bard, regularly appearing at both The Shakespeare Theatre and The Folger in such roles as Claudius in Hamlet, Malvolio and Sir Toby in Twelfth Night, King Henry IV in Henry IV and Friar Lawrence in Romeo and Juliet. In 2017, he played Lear in Avant Bard/WSC's celebrated production King Lear, directed by the late Tom Prewitt.

In addition, Foucheux's teaching, lectures, coaching and mentorships have aided a new generation of actors and playwrights through the Montgomery County Public Schools, The Theatre Lab, George Washington University, and the American College Theatre Festival. He is a 2011 Lunt Fontanne Fellow of the Ten Chimneys Foundation and in 2017 was honored with a Richard Bauer Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington Area Performing Arts Video Archive (WAPAVA). A father and grandfather, he has been married to MJ Jacobsen since 1977.