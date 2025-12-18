ELVIS’ BIRTHDAY FIGHT CLUB Marks 15th Anniversary With Performances In DC And Baltimore

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Astro Pop Events will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club with performances in both Washington, DC, and Baltimore. The annual burlesque boxing event will take place January 2 and 3 at Gala Hispanic Theater in Washington, DC, and will expand to two consecutive weekends in Baltimore, running January 9–10 and January 16–17 at Creative Alliance.

In conjunction with the anniversary performances, Astro Pop Events will also present Suspended Disbelief, an exhibition featuring costumes and props from the history of Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club. The exhibition will be on view at Creative Alliance from December 12 through January 17.

Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club features seven rounds of satirical boxing interspersed with burlesque performances. While the fight card is not announced in advance, each edition incorporates themed costumes inspired by cultural and subcultural figures. The event is hosted by a character billed as “The King,” with co-hosting duties shared by Betty O’Hellno, a drag artist and burlesque performer, marking her second year in the role.

The event originated as a one-night burlesque performance scheduled to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birthday. Over time, it has developed into a recurring production with established formats and traditions within the regional performance scene.

“Nobody thought it would still be punching above its weight 15 years later,” said producer Kate Taylor Davis. “We generally get two reactions, ‘I am confused; this isn’t for me’… or ‘I know exactly who I am bringing with me next year.’ The latter reaction has fueled an extremely loyal, and growing, fan base. It’s become a tradition not just in our lives but in the lives of many people in the region and beyond.”

The companion exhibition, Suspended Disbelief: 15 Years of Art from Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club, will include nearly 100 objects from past productions. An opening reception is scheduled for December 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Creative Alliance.

Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club is intended for audiences ages 21 and over. Tickets are currently on sale.