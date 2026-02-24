BWW Q&A: Kevin Cahoon Talks CHEZ JOEY at Arena Stage

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chez Joey is now running at Arena Stage. We spoke to Kevin Cahoon, who plays Melvin Snyder in the musical - which is a revisal of Pal Joey. With fresh arrangements of the legendary catalog of Great American Songbook duo Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, a new book by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King), choreography by Tony winner Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk), and co-direction by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn (ABC’s Scandal) and Glover - the production runs through March 15th, 2026.

The production stars Myles Frost (Broadway: MJ the Musical) as Joey Evans, Awa Sal Secka (The Public Theater’s Goddess) as Linda English, Samantha Massell (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof) as Vera Simpson, Angela Hall (Broadway: Black and Blue) as Lucille Wallace, and Kevin Cahoon (Broadway: Shucked) as Melvin Snyder. They are joined by Lamont Brown, Crystal J Freeman, Charis Michelle Gullage, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Marcus John, Josh Johnson, Addi Loving, Kalen Robinson, Brooke Taylor, and Alana S. Thomas.

Understudies are Crystal J Freeman (u/s Lucille), Marcus John (u/s Joey), Justin Michael Duval (u/s Melvin), Jordan Taylor (u/s Linda), and Karen Vincent (u/s Vera). Jailyn Wilkerson is a swing.

Set against the heat and hustle of the 1940s Chicago club scene, Chez Joey reexamines the question of sex and love and ambition and cost through a bold contemporary lens. Cue Joey Evans: an irresistible, slick-talking, velvet-voiced nightclub performer with dreams bigger than the bandstand. But in a city where the right connections mean everything, he finds himself caught between Linda, the bright-eyed chorus girl, and Vera, the wealthy baroness who can bankroll his big break—for a price. With no-nonsense club owner Lucille and vaudeville performer-turned-Chicago-social-insider Melvin watching his every move, Joey’s got one choice to make: play it straight or risk it all for a shot at the spotlight.

Kevin Cahoon (Melvin Snyder) received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for his role as Peanut in Shucked on Broadway. Other Broadway includes the original companies of The Lion King, The Wedding Singer, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as The Who’s Tommy and The Rocky Horror Show. Off Broadway, Kevin was also part of the original companies of Hedwig and The Angry Inch, The Wild Party, and The Shaggs, as well as the revivals of How I Learned to Drive and The Foreigner, for which he received a Lortel nomination. On TV, Kevin created roles on Monarch, GLOW, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Nurse Jackie, and others. Films by Robert Zemeckis, Woody Allen, Madonna, and regional theaters such as The Guthrie, Williamstown, The Old Globe, among others.

In one word, how would you describe Chez Joey?

If you had to sum up Chez Joey in just one word, what would it be and why? I would say - singular! There has never been a production of ‘Pal Joey’ set in this world and there has never been a Rodgers and Hart musical created in this way. Every performance is different and truly of the moment. The DNA of this production is jazz and the oxygen for jazz is improvisation. It’s a thrilling ride. AND THIS CAST!

What about this production/the script made you want to be a part of it? What has been your favorite part of working on Chez Joey so far?

What about this production and/or the script made you want to be a part of it? To be in the room with this creative team that I knew would be bursting at the seams with creativity, was all I needed to say yes. Savion Glover, Tony Goldwyn, Richard LaGravenese, these are giants. The Rodgers and Hart score, this incredible design team, how could I say no? Much like the ask to be a part of Sam Pinkleton’s version of ‘La Cage Aux Folles,’ it was absolutely a no brainer. Get in the rooms with the people who inspire you. And I have never worked at the legendary Arena Stage. It’s always been on my list of places that I wanted to work. An honor.

Tell us about your character Melvin Snyder. What about the role appealed to you? In what ways did you prepare for this role?

Introduce us to Melvin Synder. What first hooked you about his character, and in what ways did you prepare to bring him to life? Well, the character was inspired by the role originally played by incredible actresses such as legend Elaine Stritch and the genius Martha Plimpton. The role has been reconceived with a touching backstory in relation to Joey and his mother. He is the sole gay character in the piece and he himself is part of the disenfranchised in Chicago in 1940. He finds his home in the most unlikely of places. It’s a very touching addition to the world that Richard, Tony, and Savion have created.

What can audiences expect to see and experience?

When the lights go up, what kind of experience are Chez Joey audiences in for? You are in for a surprise. You have never seen a ‘Pal Joey’ like this. It’s detail, it’s authenticity, it’s pulsing heartbeat... I return to the word, singular. I’m in awe of the talent that I get to share the stage with. It’s a wonderful, wonderful night in the theatre and I am very proud to be a part. Very.