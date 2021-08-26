Avant Bard Theatre Announces Next Season

Avant Bard Theatre today announced its next season, which marks a grateful return to live theatre after more than a year of remote performances and programming. This season also marks the first under Avant Bard's five producing partners: artistic leaders Megan Behm, DeMone Seraphin, Alyssa Sanders, Dina Soltan, and Sara Barker.

Next season begins with a weekend of outdoor performances of East of the Sun and West of the Moon, featured as part of the Arlington Cultural Affairs's fall spotlight series at Lubber Run Amphitheatre, and premiering the weekend of September 17.

In September and October, Avant Bard will revive its popular Scripts in Play Festival, premiering September 24 at Lubber Run Amphitheatre, which will showcase exciting new plays by rising playwrights. Moving to a workshop format, the plays will receive two staged readings: the first after several workshop rehearsals with the playwright and the second after an "adjustment rehearsal" informed by audience feedback from the first staged reading.

"Avant Bard Theatre is committed to the cultivation of new voices. Scripts in Play discovers new voices and makes room for rising talent in the theatre world. This is especially important as theatre and artists return to the stage after more than a year away," said Avant Bard Producing Partner DeMone Seraphin.

The season continues with How I Learned What I Learned, by August Wilson, premiering in December. In the spring of 2022, Avant Bard will stage two shows unexpectedly canceled in 2020, Ada and the Engine by Lauren Gunderson and Suddenly Last Summer by Tennessee Williams.

After a year of immense hardship for theatres across the D.C. region and nationwide, Avant Bard is thrilled to bring cutting-edge and innovative productions back in front of in-person audiences.

"Theatre has been tested to the highest degree over the past 18 months. In that time, we have all developed a stronger appreciation for the local theatre that strengthens our communities. As a long-time affiliate and supporter, I am so happy to see Arlington's Avant Bard return for another season," said Avant Bard artistic veteran Bill Newman.

For more information on their upcoming shows please visit their website!