Applications Open For The Allen Lee Hughes BIPOC Fellowship Program at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater announces the relaunch of the Allen Lee Hughes BIPOC Fellowship Program for the 2022/23 Season.

The Fellowship Program, named for the Tony Award-nominated lighting designer, is reclaiming its roots as a professional training program for individuals who self-identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color). Applications will be accepted December 6, 2021 through February 11, 2022. To apply, visit www.ArenaStage.org/fellowship.

"Arena has been committed to providing training to aspiring BIPOC artists and administrators since its inception and was a leader among the theater field when we launched the Allen Lee Hughes Fellows Program in 1990," shares Artistic Director Molly Smith. "We are renewing this commitment with a specific focus on providing mentoring and educational aspects, as well as on-the-job experience for BIPOC fellows. We recognize the value of having these opportunities specifically for the BIPOC community and are relaunching the program as the Allen Lee Hughes BIPOC Fellowship Program. This reinvigorated commitment comes with the necessary resources to support fellows while they are living with us in Washington, D.C."

Since 1990, Arena Stage has supported young artists through the Allen Lee Hughes Fellowship Program. Arena Stage's Founder and Artistic Director Zelda Fichandler and Artistic Associate Tazewell Thompson co-founded the theater's fellowship program for individuals of color as part of Arena Stage's cultural diversity program. The Allen Lee Hughes Fellowship Program has trained more than 700 young theater professionals. Alumni of the program include Artistic Director Jamil Jude, Director Lileana Blaine Cruz, Costume Designer LeVonne Lindsay, Lighting Designer Xavier Pierce, Managing Director David Lloyd Olson and more. The goal of Arena Stage's fellowship program is to cultivate the next generation of BIPOC theater professionals by providing the highest standard of training through immersion in the art and business of producing theater.

"The Fellowship Program was founded to bring people of color into the Arena family, train them and promote them," explains Allen Lee Hughes. "I am very happy to see it return to the original intent, and I am so proud of Arena Stage's commitment to emerging talent."

The full-time program, which includes a weekly stipend, offers personalized training and in-depth, hands-on experience with top-tier professionals in artistic and technical production, arts administration, arts education and community outreach. Fellows are mentored by Arena Stage staff members, participate in professional development workshops and attend monthly meetings with directors, designers and senior staff administrators who provide insight into the overall management of the theater.

Fellowship opportunities include:

Artistic Development: Artistic Fellow

Arts Administration: Development Fellow, General and Company Management Fellow, Graphic Design Fellow, Leadership and Business Fellow, Marketing Fellow, Media Relations Fellow, Patron Services Fellow

Community Engagement: Community Programs Fellow, School Programs Fellow

Production: Costumes Fellow, Lighting Fellow

Timing: Fellowships are full-time and require a commitment of 35-38 weeks beginning September 6, 2022, and running until May 2023. End dates may differ depending on the fellowship and departmental needs.

Compensation: All-inclusive weekly stipend of $600.

For more information, and to apply, visit: www.ArenaStage.org/fellowship.