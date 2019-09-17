Anna Deavere Smith To Be Atlantic Council's First Artist In Residence

Actress, Playwright, Teacher, and Author, Anna Deavere Smith, will be formally announced as the Atlantic Council's first Artist in Residence at the tenth annual Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards. The ceremony will honor President of the Republic of Chile Sebastián Piñera; Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte; Brian Grazer, storyteller, movie and television producer, founder, and philanthropist; will.i.am, founder of the Black Eyed Peas, Founder & CEO of I.AM+, and Founder and President, i.am.angel Foundation.

Anna Deavere Smith, who is best known for her one-woman plays that closely examine social issues in connection with current events will be working with the Council's Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center on a project entitled the "Stories of Human Resilience." Stories of Human Resilience will use Smith's signature form of theater, based on interviews with individuals who have exhibited resilience in a multitude of areas. It is our hope that these individual journeys will impact positive global change, one story at a time.

The Global Citizen Awards, which will be attended and spoken by all four distinguished honorees and Anna Deavere Smith, will take place on Monday, September 23, on the margins of United Nations General Assembly week in New York.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





