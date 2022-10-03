Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US to Replace IS THIS A ROOM at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Due to a scheduling conflict, the previously-announced show IS THIS A ROOM will not be presented at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US will instead be performed at Woolly Mammoth. The run in New York (presented by Mike Birbiglia) ran for 160 performances, sold out at multiple theatres, was named a Critic's Pick by The New York Times, and was nominated for several honors including an Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award. The show, directed by Adam Brace, is set to begin previews November 16 and run through December 23. For more information visit www.woollymammoth.net

JUST FOR US takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from Alex Edelman's life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives JUST FOR US its title and final, jaw-dropping moments.

"I feel extremely grateful and lucky that we can bring yet another deeply powerful and personal experience to Woolly's audiences during our 2022-23 season," says Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly Mammoth's Artistic Director. "Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US is incredibly funny and completely relevant to the conversations about race and identity that we continue to grapple with in our country. Alex empathetically speaks to his desire to find common ground with people, even when it may not be possible to do so. This show is fresh, of-the-moment, and keenly observed by a rising star in the comedy world who you will not want to miss."



"I've wanted to come to Woolly Mammoth for years and years and years, and to get to visit such an illustrious space with a show I've so adored doing in NYC is just the best," says Edelman.

The 2022-23 Break Out season also includes AIN'T NO MO', SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING Kylie Jenner, THE NOSEBLEED, and INCENDIARY. Woolly Mammoth will also be co-presenting THE JUNGLE with Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) at Sidney Harman Hall.

ABOUT Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman is a comedian and writer whose Orthodox Jewish upbringing has informed critically and commercially acclaimed work for the stage and screen. He is known both for his solo shows - three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - and for his TV writing. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded 70-minute special posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.



ABOUT THE DIRECTOR: Adam Brace (Director) is Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London, where he works across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art. Within comedy he has developed a varied range of work which has included 6 Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, 2 Herald Angel Award-winners, 2 Barry Award nominees, and a Southbank Award. Adam was Creative Supervisor on Soho Theatre's Amazon Prime series and was Live Director on Ahir Shah's HBO Max special, "Dots." He has worked with Alex Edelman since 2014.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

JUST FOR US runs November 16 to December 23, 2022, with performances on select Mondays at 8 pm, Tuesday through Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm and 7 pm. Dates change week-to-week, so check the calendar at woollymammoth.net for the full performance schedule. There are Pay-What-You-Will performances on November 16 & 17.

Performances with additional accessibility features will be added to the play's website page as dates are finalized. These include:

Open Captioned performances, which feature permanently visible, on-screen text description that displays dialogue, identifies speakers, and describes other relevant sounds

ASL Interpreted performances, which feature interpreters placed inside the theatre who translate what the actors are saying and expressing to the audience.

Audio Described performances, which feature live narration interspersed with the actors' dialogue used to provide information surrounding key visual elements.

Assistive listening devices are available for all performances. Transmitters and accompanying headsets and ear speakers are available at the Box Office.

BOX OFFICE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at $34, with a range of special discounts available for those 30 and under, military, educators, and more. Tickets can be purchased online at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, or via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.

Preview Pay-What-You-Will (PWYW) performances on November 16 & 17 and will be available through Woolly Mammoth and TodayTix, for one week prior to the performances. There are also 28 PWYW tickets available for every remaining performance by selecting the PWYW seats and adjusting the ticket price at woollymammoth.net. Patrons who are 30 years old and younger may, at any time, purchase Section C tickets for $20 to any performance. There are also discounts available for educators, first responders, and active U.S. military personnel, spouses, and veterans. More information is available at woollymammoth.net.

Patrons can also get tickets to this performance by purchasing a Golden Ticket or a Quads pack.

WOOLLY MAMMOTH'S HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Woolly Mammoth will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination for the 2022-23 season. Our staff and artists are required to be fully vaccinated, and the cast regularly tests for COVID-19. Masks are still required when not actively eating or drinking. We ask that if you feel sick, please stay home, even if you have tested negative for COVID-19. We are happy to waive exchange fees for anyone who is feeling unwell to best protect our audience and team from illness. More information at https://www.woollymammoth.net/about-us/safety/

ABOUT WOOLLY



The Tony Award®-winning Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company creates badass theatre that highlights the stunning, challenging, and tremendous complexity of our world. For over 40 years, Woolly has maintained a high standard of artistic rigor while simultaneously daring to take risks, innovate, and push beyond perceived boundaries. One of the few remaining theatres in the country to maintain a company of artists, Woolly serves an essential research and development role within the American theatre. Plays premiered here have gone on to productions at hundreds of theatres all over the world and have had lasting impacts on the field. Currently co-led by Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and Interim Managing Director Ted DeLong, Woolly is located in Washington, DC, equidistant from the Capitol and the White House. This unique location influences Woolly's investment in actively working towards an equitable, participatory, and creative democracy.