Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents SEUSSICAL

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company announces its 2021 Young Company production: SEUSSICAL, running July 22 - August 7 and touring venues throughout central and southern Vermont.

Follow Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and more of your favorite characters into the colorful, zany world of Dr. Seuss! An afternoon of storybook fun and "all the thinks you can think" for the whole family.

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company joined with partners across Vermont to bring SEUSSICAL to audiences in their own towns, free of charge. This free tour was made possible in part through support from Community Bank, N.A., The Holly Schloerb Endowment Fund, and The Charles R. Wood Foundation. Weston's presenting partners include The Shelburne Museum, ArtisTree, NextStage, and Springfield Library, among many others.

"This show is about a community harnessing the power of imagination," says Director Allison Benko. "We have tried to use our own imaginations to make SEUSSICAL as community-oriented as possible, while also working tirelessly to make the production safe to attend amidst our ongoing concerns for public health. We hope that the free tickets, the outdoor setting, and the touring nature of the production will allow us to reach as many communities as we can. Please join us to celebrate "the smallest of small" - we'll be so delighted to see you in the Jungle of Nool."

Benko is returning to Weston after twice serving as teaching artist for the theatre's Young Playwrights Program and contributing "The Before" to Weston's series of Postcard Plays in 2020. Other directing credits include A Doll's House: A New Opera, The End Of Mermaids, What Happened That Night, Single Rider, Rebels V. Tories, Every Christmas Story Ever Told, The Arthur Miller Centennial, and others. Benko was the Assistant Director for 2017's Tony Award-winner Oslo (Best Play) at Lincoln Center Theater.

SEUSSICAL features Young Company alums Daelynn Jorif (University of Michigan) and Alexander Tan (Boston Conservatory at Berklee) as the Sour Kangaroo and Mayzie. Weston audiences will recognize them from 2019's THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH and OKLAHOMA!. Additionally, this production introduces Nadia Belaouchi (CAP21/Molloy College) as the Cat in the Hat; Emma Diner (Pace University) as Gertrude; Sage Jepson (Boston Conservatory at Berklee) as Horton; Gracee Street (Baldwin Wallace University) as The Mayor; Cole Thompson (University of Michigan) as Jojo; and Timmy Thompson (University of Michigan) as The Mayor's Husband.

The playful and immersive scenic design for this production was brought to life by Dan Daly, who has held positions at Hangar Theatre, Corkscrew Festival, and Winnipesaukee Playhouse. Dan has designed at the Under the Radar Festival at The Public, at Brookfield Place with Third Rail Project's site-specific work Oasis, at RuPaul's Drag Con where he designed the booth for MonÃ©t X Change, and at the Barn Arts Collective where he built an inflatable theatre. Lily Prentice, a costume and character designer with a special interest in devised work and arts education, designed this production's vibrant costumes. Selected credits include work with Beau Jest Moving Theater, Phoenix Theater Co, 52nd Street Project, Urban Arias, Ars Nova AntFest, Columbia Stages, collaborations with Company SBB at LaMama, Strangemen & Co. at the O'Neill, and ongoing endeavors with the North Pacific Gyre Theater.

This Weston Young Company Production is a touring show beginning and ending its run in Weston; tickets are free but reserving in advance is highly recommended. Learn more at westonplayhouse.org/seuss.

Following SEUSSICAL, take a ride on the rails into the backwoods of Tennessee with RING OF FIRE and explore the playful and moving legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at THE MOUNTAINTOP.

Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Gift cards can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.