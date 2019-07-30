Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents an evening with one of country music's most celebrated stars, ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE (August 1 - August 24 | Walker Farm), Tues - Sat 7:30pm; Wed & Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm.



When an unlikely encounter in a Texas honky-tonk lands Patsy Cline at her biggest fan's kitchen table, the rising star finds a fast friend and savvy business partner. Late night conversations between Patsy and Louise, a Southern housewife, create a bond that lasts a lifetime. Listen in and hum along as Patsy and Louise belt their way through hits such as "Walkin' After Midnight," "Crazy," and "Back in Baby's Arms."

Says director Meredith McDonough: "I have a complicated relationship with the powers of nostalgia, but never when it comes to the joy of MUSIC. Music propels memory and imagination, and in the case of ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE, underscores the real-life friendship of these two women. We get to not only share in the delight of Patsy's music, but also in the heartfelt connection and vulnerability of these unlikely friends."

McDonough was the associate artistic director at Actors Theatre of Louisville for the past seven seasons where favorite directing includes both parts of ANGELS IN AMERICA, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, and THE LAST FIVE YEARS. In the Humana Festival she directed the premieres of MARGINAL LOSS, DOT, BROWNSVILLE SONG (B-SIDE FOR TREY), and AIRNESS, amongst others. Regionally, favorites include THE LILY'S REVENGE with Taylor Mac (Magic Theatre), NOISES OFF (Guthrie), FAIR USE (Steppenwolf), EURYDICE (Williamstown), and the musical SUMMER OF '42 and the US premiere of NSFW (Roundhouse). She was the New Works Director for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

The ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE creative team includes: Music Director Emily Croome (National Tours: Monty Python's SPAMALOT; Off-Broadway: BASTARD JONES; Music Supervisor: RWS Entertainment Group); Scenic Designer Andrew Boyce, (Weston: STOOP STORIES; NYC: Lincoln Center, Roundabout Theatre, Atlantic Theater, Rattlestick Theater, Play Company, Playwrights Realm); Costume Designer Kathleen Geldard (Regional: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN; MISERY; BILLY ELLIOT; MACBETH; CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME; Humana Festivals 2015 - 2018 at Actors Theatre of Louisville); Lighting Designer Paul Toben (Broadway: THE STORY OF MY LIFE; Off-Broadway: ELECTRA IN A ONE PIECE, THE REALM; Chicago: DANA H., ELECTRA, FOR COLORED GIRLS..., CRY IT OUT; NSFW at Round House Theatre); and Sound Designer Mike Tracey (National Tours: DREAMGIRLS, RENT, BOOK OF MORMON; Off-Broadway: F#%KING UP EVERYTHING).

ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE plays at Walker Farm (705 Main Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $45-69. Discounts available for students. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

Following ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE; experience the famed, thought-provoking drama, Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?; and Paula Vogel's Tony-award-winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theatre, INDECENT.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Gift certificates can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.





