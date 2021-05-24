Weston Playhouse Announces WALKER FARM MUSIC: SUMMER EDITION

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents an 85th Anniversary Celebration Series kicking off with Walker Farm Music: Summer Edition. Join nationally recognized musicians on June 26, July 3, and July 4 at 7:00 pm under the Tent at Walker Farm. Music Curator Jed Hughes has joined forces with Weston to put together a series of eclectic, exciting events. These shows are "Pay What You Will" events, letting you determine the price option that makes the most sense to you while supporting live performance in Weston and creating opportunities for others to attend. This concert series is sponsored by Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty | The Vermont Sales Group.

First in the series, Kat Wright returns to Weston on June 26 after her incredible 2020 sold out Walker Farm Music winter series performance. Kat, whose voice is both sultry and dynamic, delicate yet powerful; gritty but highly emotive and nuanced, has been described as "a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse." Add to that voice enough stage presence to tame lions, and the combination of feline femininity proves immediately enchanting. There's soul flowing in and out of her rock 'n' roll with a serpentine seduction. Some of soul music's sweet, grand dames belt, shout, seethe, and succumb, while Wright sings gently like a heartache's apology. It's funky in spots and beautiful all over. And it hurts a little... like it should.

Coming to Weston on July 3 is Upstate - at times, known for a large ensemble of eclectic instruments and musicians, while at others for featuring dazzling three-part vocal harmonies. They've weaved genres and grooves from across time and across the map, and captured audiences in large concert halls and intimate living rooms. They've been invited to share stages with heroes like The Wood Brothers and Lake Street Dive, while putting in their ten thousand hours as local dive bar staples. Upstate has always been a band that writes honest songs and 2021 is shaping up to be their most truthful year yet. Audiences can count on what the group has always been known for: musicianship, harmony, and a "leave-it-all-up-there" show. They can also expect something that's both new, and years in the making - a band that's coming into focus.

Closing out the series is The Suitcase Junket on July 4. Matt Lorenz's vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary. Grand in its imagery, sound, and staging. Solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform, he performs alone. The spectacle of his one-man set bears constant comparison to legends of showmanship, brilliance, madness, and invention. Solitary on stage and on the road, Lorenz's mind is crowded with characters, narratives, voices, imagery, sounds as wide and varied as mountain throat singers and roadhouse juke boxes, plus newsreels of the planet's destruction and salvage.

Tickets on sale May 24 for subscribers and June 1 for the general public. Pay-what-you-will ticket options include $45, $35, and $25 tickets; reserve yours at westonplayhouse.org.