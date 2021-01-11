Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Presents A February Zoom Play Festival: 4-D LOVE

What is love? Love is sometimes a "Many Splendored Thing," or "All You Ever Need," or even "A Battlefield."

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre explores beyond romantic love to celebrate the different levels, aspects, and ways of loving during their February virtual short play festival themed "Four Dimensional Love."

Performances will be broadcast live on Saturday, February 6 at 7 pm, and Sunday, February 7 at 2 pm. The festival is free of charge and open to the public. Talkbacks with playwrights, performers and directors will follow the performances.

Featured Vermont playwrights include: Jeanne Beckwith, Lesley Becker, Marisa Valent, D'vora Zipkin, and Pamela Formica. Their work is fresh and timely in many cases being performed for the first time here.

The festival is coordinated by Alex Nicosia and directed by Kat Redniss, Marisa Valent, and Sandra Gartner. This festival showcases the talent of 16 actors to include locals and performers from across the state.

Zoom links will be available through the Vermont Actor's Repertory Theatre Facebook page or by emailing actorsrepvt.org@gmail.com.