Upcoming June Scheduling for Spruce Peak Arts

We're saying goodbye to mud season and hello to summer as we look ahead to what's coming up at Spruce Peak Arts this June.

But, first, we're closing out May with:

Alternative Takes (on Human Impact) Gallery Exhibition Opening

Wednesday, May 25 from 5 to 7pm

The opening is free and open to the public

Alternative Takes features three very different perspectives on the world around us, from the architecture of western civilization to the natural world, to the individuals navigating both, accomplished with paint, collage, and graphite. Participating artists are Misoo Bang, Richard Britell, and Mary Reilly.

And THEN... June kicks off with an event in collaboration with the Flynn's Burlington Jazz Festival:

MICHAEL MWENSO'S ANCESTRAL COMMUNAL LISTENING EXPERIENCE

On Wednesday, June 1st at 7PM, Burlington Jazz curator, Michael Mwenso will lead us through a series of listening experiences of Gospel, Blues, Jazz, and Other Black Roots Music forms. Guiding the audience through thematic sessions and co-discovering the nutrients that can continuously feed the soul hidden in the music.

Accompanied by Jono Gasparo and Flynn Executive Director, Jay Wahl, Michael will moderate discussions about Great influential artists from different generations as he opens up about the curatorial process and other topics from his perspective. Past. Present. Future. Co-presented by the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille (REAL) and Waterbury Area Anti-Racist Coalition (WAARC) as the first of 19 days of celebration for Juneteenth. This event is Free but pre-registration is required.

On Sunday, June 5th we're welcoming back Stowe Dance Academy for their Spring Performance of COPPÉLIA At 1PM and 5 PM, Coppélia, the ballet, takes place in a small German town. Svanhilda, a village maiden & her fiancé, Franz run into misunderstandings with Dr. Coppélius, a mysterious toymaker and his magical doll Coppélia. The ballet is based on short stories, by E.T.A Hoffman, the same person who wrote the story, The Nutcracker.

We haven't seen him in VT since March of 2016 at the Flynn, but he's finally back. Spruce Peak Arts is thrilled to host JESSE COOK on Thursday, June 9th at 7PM

An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific film maker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert, and online. He composed his first album, Tempest, over 25 years ago. Jesse could not imagine that such a humble recording, in which he played all the instruments, would spark into a music legacy with thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, 5 PBS TV specials, and tens of millions of content views and streams across the internet. Jesse and his extraordinary band are looking forward to returning to the road, bringing the Tempest II Tour and their unique brand of rhythm and rhumba to audiences across North America in 2022.

At the end of the month, be sure to join us for the kick-off of the Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series on Thursday, June 30th with RAYLAND BAXTER .

Featuring amazing music by celebrated artists in a magical, green mountain setting, the Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series is presented by WhistlePig Rye Whiskey and Fiddlehead Brewing Company Co-Presented by Spruce Peak Arts and The Point.

About Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

122 Hourglass Drive

Stowe, Vermont

For tickets or more information: 802-760-4634 or visit www.SprucePeakArts.org

