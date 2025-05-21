Town Hall Theater Will Host Summer Sounds Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Starting Friday, June 27, Town Hall Theater will host the FREE Summer Sounds Concert Series in its new Maloney Performing Arts Plaza on the Tilly Stage. Local and internationally celebrated performers will play a range of music genres, from reggae to jazz to rock to classical…even a singalong with audience members. This live music series will host food trucks and a bar and run weekly from June through August. It’s free, thanks to a generous grant!

SUMMER SOUNDS CONCERT SERIES

Friday, June 27 5-8pm: Twiddle’s Mihali: The official launch of the Maloney Public Performance Plaza will star Mihali, a Vermont-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of rock outfit Twiddle. Mihali draws on a rich mix of influences, with reggae and upbeat lyrics shaping the architecture of his original music.



Saturday, July 5, 5:30-7pm: Connor Young Quartet: Connor Young is a Vermont-born trumpeter, composer, and educator who performs a mix of jazz standards and original compositions. He’ll be joined by Geza Carr on drums; Josh Childs on piano; and JD Haenni on upright bass.



Saturday, July 12, 5:30-7pm: Julianna Luna & Friends: Julianna Luna Vasquez is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer with Vermont Public. Julianna performs with several jazz bands, and is a performer at the 2025 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.



Sunday, July 20, 11am: Windborne Community Singalong: THT is partnering with the Otter Creek Music Festival to present Windborne for a ticketed full-length evening show on Sunday, July 20th. Earlier in the day, Windborne will lead a free singalong in THT’s Maloney Plaza at 11am.



Saturday, July 26, 5:30-7pm: The Traveling Middleburys: Four long-time musicians from some of Addison County’s favorite bands join forces to reproduce the acoustic vibe and vocal harmonies of some timeless songs from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.



Saturday, August 2, 5:30-7pm: Sarah King: Known for her powerhouse voice and “fiery, vulnerable songs,” Sarah King’s genuine stories draw on classic folk-blues themes. King has earned recognition as the New England Music Awards songwriter of the year.

Saturday, August 9, 5:30-7pm: Zach Nevins Quintet: Teenage trombonist and composer Zachary Nevins is establishing himself as an innovative up-and-comer in both the East and West Coast music scenes. Nevins is a Middlebury local, back in town premiering his latest quintet project in anticipation for his first jazz album as a leader.



Saturday, August 16, 5:30-7:00pm: Atom & the Orbits: Noah Hahn has spent the last decade playing in two-step bands from Vermont to Louisiana. Atom & the Orbits is the rocket ship he has assembled to launch those danceable modern-rock rhythms.



Sunday, August 17, 6-7pm: Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra at the MarbleWorks:

Bring your picnics, blankets and chairs and enjoy a Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra Pops Concert – outdoors at idyllic River Front Park in Middlebury’s Historic Marble Works.



Saturday, August 23, 5:30-7pm: Soulshine Revival: With superb musicianship, this tribute band faithfully re-creates Allman Brothers live performances and their classic hits.

Friday, August 29, 5:30-7pm: Bobby Alu: Australian/Samoan singer, ukulele strummer and drummer Bobby Alu, with his band of musical soul brothers, ride the groove spectrum from Polynesian folk through roots, reggae, harmony laden soul to tropical pop.

