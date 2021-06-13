Tickets Now On Sale For SHAKESPEARE: COMPLETELY UNBOUND at Vermont Shakespeare Festival

Tickets for the Vermont Shakespeare Festival's summer production of Shakespeare: Completely Unbound are now on sale!

Purchase tickets at www.vermontshakespeare.org for the following performances:

August 22nd at Snow Farm Vineyard and Winery in South Hero

September 11th and 12th at Isham Family Farm in Williston

Free tickets are available to reserve for the two performances at Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington on August 20th and 21st.

Tickets for the Highland Arts Center performance in Greensboro on August 28 are available at boxoffice@highlandartsvt.org.

The artists of Vermont Shakespeare Festival (VSF) have created a fresh new show composed of text from each and every one of his 37 plays! This groundbreaking theatrical fusion is the perfect response to the history, romance, tragedy...and comedy of our times. Now in its 17th year of open-air professional productions of Shakespeare plays, VSF presents this new work as a tribute to William Shakespeare and are offering two free shows as a gift to our community. It will be a rousing and though-provoking evening of theatre that will entertain with a goal of making Shakespeare accessible to people of all ages.